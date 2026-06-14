Twitch streamer charging in Walmart rain asks what many EV owners have wondered: Why no canopies?

A canopy can provide protection from rain, snow, and intense sun, making a charging stop easier to manage in everyday use.

A brief video from a rainy Walmart charging stop set off a familiar electric vehicle debate when a Twitch streamer asked why so many public chargers still don't have any cover.

What happened?

The post came from KvX_Ghost (@kvX_ghost), a Twitch gamer who uploads stream clips to TikTok. From inside his EV as it charged at Walmart, he asked, "You know, owning an electric car is nice, but why can't we build chargers with covers like a gas station?"

The clip prompted discussion over why gas pumps often sit under canopies while EV chargers usually do not.

Commenters pointed to how most public charging has been rolled out so far: by repurposing spaces in existing lots rather than creating new charging hubs. As one commenter wrote: "Because most of them are add-ons to existing businesses. They simply converted parking spots to charging stations."

Why does it matter?

A canopy can provide protection from rain, snow, and intense sun, making a charging stop easier to manage in everyday use.

A Department of Energy technical brief from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory found that adding chargers later is "substantially" more expensive per port than including EV infrastructure in a new build, even though retrofits can still save land, permitting, and time. Even so, many of today's charging stations were added to existing lots, while newer charging plazas are increasingly being designed from the ground up with more features included.

Some operators are already moving that way. Ionna, a joint venture backed by eight major automakers, says its stations will offer "canopies wherever possible and amenities such as restrooms, food service and retail operations either nearby or within the same complex." Tesla has also taken a similar approach at larger sites, including its Lost Hills, California, location with solar canopies, ground-mounted panels, and on-site battery storage.

What are people saying?

In the comments, agreement with KvX_Ghost quickly turned into suggestions for adding solar as well. "Solar panels above too to less impact the grid!" wrote one TikTok user. Another added, "Putting a cover over it with solar panels would be better."

KvX_Ghost also defended the idea in the replies, saying he'd still charge in rainy weather if necessary but "would rather not." When another commenter argued that a canopy might be wasteful, he responded: "How is putting a cover over them not more efficient?"

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