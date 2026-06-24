Volvo's new EV feature starts charging the moment drivers plug in, no apps or cards needed

Charging may be starting to look a bit more like the quick, straightforward routine people know from gas stations.

For EV drivers tired of extra steps, charging may be starting to look a bit more like the quick, straightforward routine people know from gas stations.

Volvo is adding that convenience to two of its electric SUVs with a feature that starts charging as soon as the connector is plugged in, without requiring drivers to open an app, swipe a card, or go through a separate payment screen.

What happened?

In the United States, Volvo is bringing Plug & Charge to the EX90 and the upcoming EX60, InsideEVs reported. Once drivers have entered their payment details, supported public fast chargers can identify the vehicle and begin the session automatically.

EX90 owners can use the feature now, and EX60 customers are expected to get it later this year when U.S. deliveries start. Volvo said it will be supported at more than 35,000 fast-charging stations across the country, including Tesla Superchargers and the Ionna network, with additional charging providers expected to join over time.

Some EX90 owners will need a hardware update before they can use it. Model year 2025 EX90 vehicles require an Nvidia Orin computer upgrade, which eligible owners can receive free through a service-center visit, while model year 2026 vehicles will come with that hardware already installed.

Drivers will also be able to find compatible stations through the Volvo Cars app or the vehicle's built-in Android Automotive system, while Google Maps can suggest charging stops based on battery level and route.

Why does Volvo's Plug & Charge matter?

Public charging has gotten much better, but one of the biggest headaches for EV drivers is that the experience can change from network to network. Plug & Charge helps reduce that friction by cutting the need to juggle different apps, payment systems, and logins.

EV ownership already comes with major consumer benefits. Drivers usually spend less on charging a battery than they would on gasoline, and EVs also require less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and do not require oil changes.

Charging speed is one of the EX60's key selling points. Volvo's 800-volt SPA3 platform supports rates of up to 370 kilowatts at compatible stations, enough to take the battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 19 minutes. The top-spec version can add as much as 173 miles of range in about 10 minutes at a 400-kW charger.

What can I do?

For current and future Volvo owners, the most immediate step is to check whether their vehicle supports Plug & Charge and, if needed, schedule the hardware upgrade.

Using built-in route-planning and compatible charger-search tools can also make longer trips easier and help drivers avoid range anxiety.

Charging companies are continuing to add locations, improve reliability, and build in amenities that make stops more convenient as they prepare for growing demand.

Charging an EV at home is significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers.

Installing solar panels can increase those savings even more, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or drawing electricity from the grid.

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