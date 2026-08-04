Volvo estimated 322 miles for the new EX60, then EPA certification pushed it to 330

When it comes to new electric vehicles, official range numbers often end up lower than the early estimates. However, Volvo's upcoming midsize EX60 SUV seems to have bucked that pattern.

Instead of losing range during EPA testing, the EX60 P10 AWD exceeded expectations. Volvo's projected 322-mile range increased to an official EPA rating of 330 miles, making it the longest-range electric vehicle in the company's lineup to date.

What happened?

According to Electrek, the EPA has now rated the 2027 Volvo EX60 P10 AWD at up to 330 miles per charge.

That outcome is 8 miles above Volvo's earlier estimate and could give the SUV a better foothold in the competitive premium midsize EV segment.

The higher-performance EX60 P12 is reportedly not expected to reach U.S. buyers until after the new year, leaving the P10 as the version many shoppers will likely compare with offerings from Tesla, Cadillac, Audi, and Rivian in the near term.

Technology analyst Rob Enderle wrote in a report in Torque News that the higher-than-expected EPA rating could resonate with buyers because the agency's testing standards are widely viewed as more rigorous than Europe's. As he put it, "Achieving a 330-mile EPA rating provides a massive psychological boost for prospective buyers."

Why does it matter?

A 330-mile rating can mean easier commuting, fewer charging stops, and more confidence on longer trips, especially during colder months when battery performance can decline.

Enderle noted that winter driving can reduce EV range by 20% to 30%, making a higher EPA estimate especially meaningful.

The update also adds to one of the practical advantages of electric vehicles: lower ownership costs. EVs can save drivers money on fuel because electricity is often cheaper than gas, and they typically require less routine maintenance since they do not need oil changes and generally put less wear on brakes.

That combination of range and savings could make the EX60 more appealing to households looking for one vehicle that can handle both everyday errands and weekend travel. A longer-range EV is easier to use as a primary family car rather than a second vehicle used mainly for local trips.

What can I do?

For buyers still hesitant about switching to an EV, the EX60 appears designed to address several common concerns. According to Torque News, along with its higher-than-expected EPA rating, Volvo has given it improved battery management, greater aerodynamic efficiency, and Android Automotive OS, which could make the software experience feel more familiar and easier to use.

When buying an electric vehicle, sticker price and range are not the only considerations. Charging access, winter performance, and whether home charging fits into a routine can all make a major difference.

For shoppers debating whether to wait for the delayed P12, the P10 may prove to be the more practical choice. It offers strong range right away, should meet the needs of most U.S. drivers, and now enters the market with a better EPA figure than Volvo originally projected.

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