The car is expected to be released in the U.S. later this summer with a starting MSRP of $58,400.

Volvo's next electric SUV is drawing plenty of attention after a glowing first-drive video from a popular EV channel.

The takeaway was right there in the title: "This is awesome."

What happened?

Out of Spec Reviews (@OutofSpecReviews) posted a 43-minute first-drive video focused on the EX60, which is being released this summer starting at $58,400, giving viewers an early look at how the SUV feels both on the road and from the driver's seat.

The review touches on "acceleration and handling to interior tech and driving feel" as part of those first impressions.

The reaction in the comments, meanwhile, pointed to strong interest in day-to-day usability, with viewers highlighting things such as cargo flexibility, comfort, audio quality, cabin quietness, and charging-related details that could matter to families and commuters.

Why does it matter?

Midsize SUVs remain one of the most important segments in the vehicle market. If Volvo can deliver an electric SUV that feels polished, spacious, and easy to live with, it could help more drivers feel comfortable choosing an EV over a gas alternative.

EVs can save drivers money on fuel costs, especially when they are charged at home, and they typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts to service.

Charging costs are also an important factor. Charging an EV at home is significantly cheaper than depending on public chargers. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for fast Level 2 home chargers.

What are people saying?

Commenters were impressed by the EX60's everyday usefulness just as much as its technology.

"This one is hitting all the right spots for me," one wrote. "Love the idea of that sound system, the size of the frunk, the split design of storage in the back designed to be able to access when you have a dog crate loaded, the range, the recharging, the quiet ride, the wool seats, the door handles."

Another user focused on the review itself, saying: "Great review! Just a heads up for future reviews. Some folks watch these on tv's and have Google speakers and/or hubs listening. A 'Hey Google' wakens all nearby speakers and/or hubs. This can be avoided by editing out or slightly changing the 'Hey Google' prompt within your video. It's valuable testing the vehicle's voice assistant, so I'm still grateful."

The EX60 appears to be making a strong first impression.

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