Volkswagen's unannounced ID.3 Neo GTI was caught testing in Germany ahead of its debut

The standard model can reach up to 630 kilometers of WLTP range with the larger battery.

An early test appearance may have revealed Volkswagen's next electric performance model. A prototype thought to be the ID.3 Neo GTI was recently photographed in Germany with only light camouflage, potentially giving EV fans their first look at the brand's second all-electric GTI. The sighting adds to growing interest around Volkswagen's expanding electric GTI lineup.

What happened?

According to Electrek, Volkswagen may already be lining up another hot hatch, this time a GTI version of the ID.3 Neo. The report arrived a little over a month after the automaker unveiled the ID. Polo GTI, its first EV to wear the iconic badge.

That timing has led observers to closely watch whether more GTI-badged EVs are now entering development.

Even with only a limited disguise, images from ForoElectricos reveal several likely performance tweaks, including new bumper designs at both ends, high-performance brakes, and a unique wheel design. Electrek says the expected setup also differs from the front-wheel-drive ID. Polo GTI, with the ID.3 Neo GTI likely sticking with rear-wheel drive.

Electrek added that the GTI may use Volkswagen's 240-kilowatt motor, which produces about 322 horsepower. While Volkswagen hasn't officially confirmed the vehicle, this prototype's appearance could suggest that development work might already be well underway.

Why does it matter?

If those figures hold, the ID.3 Neo GTI could offer a blend of everyday practicality and serious performance. Electric vehicles can help drivers save money on fuel, and they typically require less routine maintenance since they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

Also, charging an EV at home is significantly cheaper than using public chargers, saving you, on average, hundreds of dollars a year. Qmerit helps homeowners interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates. Installing solar panels can boost your savings even more, since charging with your own electricity is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage provides you with the opportunity to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations by curating competitive bids.

Volkswagen has described the ID.3 Neo as its first "true Volkswagen"; as Electrek summarized, that means a fresh drive system and name, updated exterior and interior styling, newer infotainment, and more physical controls.

Electrek reported that the standard model can reach up to 630 kilometers of WLTP range with the larger battery, though the GTI's extra power will likely reduce that figure. For drivers considering a switch, here's more on making your next car an EV.

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