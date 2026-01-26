Volkswagen has unveiled a new entry in its electric fleet that could give Tesla a run for its money.

The auto manufacturer has released a new ID.UNYX 08 electric crossover for the Chinese market, featuring an ultra-fast charging 800-volt system architecture, per Electrek. The new model, co-developed between Volkswagen and XPeng, will have new features and is set to be an upscale flagship model for the ID.UNYX line up.

Among the new features are two different battery options in approximately 82-kilowatt-hour and 95-kilowatt-hour capacities that offer up to 425 miles of range. The 800-volt system architecture supports incredibly fast charging, 10-80% top off times that are in the 20-minute range, depending on the battery option.

Electric vehicle technology is improving every year and becoming more and more popular with drivers, and for good reason. A family could save $1,000 annually on fuel costs with an EV compared to a traditional gas-powered car, according to the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project. They also cut down on maintenance costs like oil and other fluid changes, around 40% per the NRDC.

EV charging at home is significantly cheaper than public chargers, meaning hundreds of dollars in annual savings. Qmerit is helping homeowners who are interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers, offering free instant installation estimates.

Those savings can go even further with home solar, which can dramatically increase the savings associated with EV ownership. While there are many excellent public charging options, charging at home with your own energy is cheaper and easier, and doesn't rely on the energy grid.

TCD's Solar Explorer is an amazing tool to help find affordable solar panels and vetted contractors to install them, saving up to $10,000 on solar installations. EnergySage is one of those partners, offering quotes for installers and details on savings, including available federal and state incentives.

Apart from all their financial savings, EVs also offer environmental benefits, like limited noise pollution thanks to quiet engines. They also produce no air pollution due to the lack of exhaust. According to the EPA, EVs have an overall smaller carbon impact, even accounting for the electricity used for charging (and that impact can be lowered further by using solar).

