Volkswagen's first electric GTI gets the verdict enthusiasts wanted: 'It deserves the badge'

Some on the platform raised the familiar question of whether the model will ever make it to U.S. buyers.

Volkswagen's first electric GTI may have just cleared the test enthusiasts care about most: Does it still feel like a GTI?

A firsthand review shared on Reddit is getting attention after one early verdict said the EV hot hatch "deserves the badge," suggesting Volkswagen may have found a way to bring one of its most recognizable performance models into the electric era.

Photo Credit: Volkswagen



A poster in the r/electricvehicles subreddit added a review, claiming, "I'm the first in the world to drive VW's first electric GTI," which quickly sparked discussion, picking up hundreds of upvotes and dozens of comments.

The reviewer noted that "I've never driven another Volkswagen Group hot hatch that has received as much dynamic benefit from its VAQ active front differential as this one seems to," adding that "The ID Polo GTI is really absorbing and entertaining at its most forthcoming — but clearly still versatile, rounded, usable, and well-mannered when the occasion calls."

For longtime GTI fans, the encouraging part was not just the praise for handling. The review also pointed to Volkswagen's apparent effort to preserve the everyday practicality that helped make the GTI such a favorite in the first place.

Reddit users sounded excited, though not without reservations. Some welcomed the idea of an electric hot hatch, while others raised the familiar question of whether the model will ever make it to U.S. buyers.

For many drivers, an electric GTI could signal a future in which EVs are not just efficient and lower-maintenance, but also engaging behind the wheel. That could matter for shoppers who are curious about going electric but do not want to give up personality or fun.

EVs do already come with major practical advantages, including lower fuel costs and fewer routine maintenance needs than gas-powered cars. With no oil changes and fewer moving parts to service, they can make ownership simpler and less expensive over time.

So, a well-executed electric hot hatch could also help expand EV appeal beyond early adopters. If automakers can build compact EVs that are also relatively affordable, practical, and exciting, more drivers may feel ready to make the switch.

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