California shed fire is out, but battery wall hits 'thermal runaway,' prompting shelter in place

Heat and emissions that may not be visible in the same way as an open fire.

A backyard shed blaze in Visalia, California, was extinguished quickly on Wednesday, but the incident remained dangerous even after the flames were out.

Firefighters found that a battery-powered wall in the shed had gone into thermal runaway, producing extreme heat and potentially hazardous emissions and prompting officials to tell nearby residents to shelter in place.

What happened?

At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Visalia Fire Department answered a call about a residential fire and arrived to find a shed burning behind a home, KSEE/KGPE reported.

After putting out the flames, crews located a battery energy storage system inside the shed, also known as a battery power wall.

The Visalia Fire Department said that the battery kept off intense heat and potentially dangerous emissions even after the fire was contained. Officials identified the condition as thermal runaway, a dangerous chain reaction that can continue inside damaged batteries.

Because the threat persisted, residents nearby were instructed to shelter in place while crews managed the remaining hazard.

Why does it matter?

A shelter-in-place order in a neighborhood is a major disruption, especially when the concern is heat and emissions that may not be visible in the same way as an open fire.

The incident highlights a broader public safety issue as battery storage systems become more common. Home batteries can help residents store solar energy and maintain power during outages, which is especially appealing in a state that has faced grid strain, heat waves, and wildfire-related blackouts.

There is also an environmental concern. A localized fire can quickly become a neighborhood-wide problem when smoke or other emissions force residents indoors and put additional pressure on first responders.

What's being done?

After keeping the shed fire from spreading, firefighters secured the scene while the battery continued reacting.

To reduce possible exposure, officials also issued a shelter-in-place notice for nearby residents.

As battery backup systems continue to spread, communities will need strong safety standards, clear response plans, and public awareness.

By Wednesday evening, the roads were reopened, and the shelter-in-place order had been lifted.

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