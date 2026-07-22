Virginia residents line Route 220 over Google data center, demanding 'truth, transparency'

The Botetourt County gathering was part of more than a dozen Humans First rallies held nationwide.

A roadside protest in Botetourt County, Virginia, drew dozens of people to Route 220 on Saturday, July 18, as opposition to a proposed Google data center campus spilled beyond a local land-use fight and into the broader national debate over AI's expanding footprint.

Residents holding signs said the project should not move ahead until the public gets clearer information, particularly in a community they believe could end up carrying the environmental and infrastructure burdens, according to WSLS.

What happened?

The Botetourt County gathering was part of more than a dozen Humans First rallies held nationwide.

Other demonstrations were reported in Lynchburg and Farmville, along with events in Texas, Florida, California, and Georgia.

Danny Goad, who joined the protest, said the concerns extend beyond Botetourt County itself.

"We're very concerned about all the detrimental effects that the Google data centers will have on Botetourt County," he said. "Not only Botetourt County, but Roanoke County and Roanoke City as well."

Kathryn Hatam, a member of the protest's organizing team, said residents have become increasingly frustrated by a lack of clear answers about the proposed data center campus.

"This is a wide group of both Roanoke and Botetourt residents that have come out today to support the message of truth, transparency, and spreading the word in general about all the things that we don't know about this Google project," Hatam said.

"We've been getting conflicting information for months," she added.

The proposed campus has already come up at public meetings, where supporters have touted its potential economic benefits, WSLS reported.

Protesters say they still want more details before the project proceeds.

Why does it matter?

Data centers have become deeply linked to artificial intelligence's impact on the energy grid.

Training and operating AI systems requires enormous computing power, and the facilities that support that demand consume significant amounts of electricity and water.

At the same time, AI can also be used in beneficial ways, including improving grid efficiency, forecasting energy demand, and helping utilities bring more clean energy online.

Residents worry that large-scale projects will strain water supplies, put added pressure on local power infrastructure, raise energy bills, and create security and land-use concerns.

Critics have also warned that AI itself can be misused or produce unintended social consequences, even as companies continue to promote it as a major driver of innovation.

In Botetourt County, those broader concerns are colliding with questions about transparency and rapid development.

What's being done about it?

Organizers say the demonstrations are meant to press elected officials to scrutinize AI data center proposals more closely before approvals are finalized.

They also want communities to receive consistent information while projects are being proposed and planned.

That kind of scrutiny could shape how future projects are reviewed, not only in Virginia but across the country. As more AI infrastructure is proposed, local governments may face growing pressure to weigh tax revenue and business development against environmental demands and public trust.

"The democratic process is live. You've heard from your constituents. This isn't a small group of people, and it isn't somebody who's saying, 'Not in my backyard,'" Hatam said.

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