'I need answers': Virginia parent finds wolf spider carrying dozens of babies on deck

"The only fear should be in the pest insects they will eat."

A Virginia parent got a crash course in backyard ecology after spotting a spider covered in what looked like tiny bumps, only to realize those bumps were babies.

The unsettling but fascinating encounter quickly drew attention online, as commenters rushed in with clarifications and reminders that not every creepy-looking critter is actually a threat.

What happened?

A central Virginia parent in the Richmond area posted a photo of a spider on a deck post to the r/spiders Reddit forum after their 4-year-old spotted it first.

In the caption, they admitted, "I am definitely not a spider person," and described it as a "terrifying thing."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

What really heightened the parents' concern was seeing "loads of baby spiders on its back," leading them to write: "I need answers before this thing decides to drop its kids off at our house!"

Commenters soon identified the animal as a wolf spider, noting that mothers are known for carrying spiderlings on their backs.

Later in the thread, the poster said the Reddit users' advice changed what they did next. They attempted to relocate the spider rather than killing it, writing: "I didn't kill her/them (thanks to the good people of Reddit giving me an education)!"

Why does it matter?

People often encounter wildlife in built spaces, and fear can give way to understanding.

In this case, a residential deck became a temporary resting place for a predator that many commenters said actually helps keep yards and homes free of pest insects.

As neighborhoods expand into natural habitats and outdoor lights attract bugs, animals such as spiders are more likely to end up on porches, fences, and decks.

That does not necessarily mean wildlife is becoming more aggressive. Often, it simply means people and animals are sharing space more often.

Beneficial predators can naturally reduce nuisance insects, eliminating the urge to use harsher chemical treatments around the home.

That fits into a broader shift toward working with nature instead of against it.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to reassure the nervous parent.

One highly upvoted reply said: "Mama Wolf Spider with babies on her back. Bite is not medically significant. The only fear should be in the pest insects they will eat."

"The babies will disperse once they are big enough to leave mum. And then provide free pest control services around the neighborhood," another user commented.

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