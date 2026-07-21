Virginia family took 6 in a VW ID.Buzz for 1,000 miles, and says the EV tradeoff was worth it

"It was very comfortable. … It felt very spacious. …Plenty of legroom."

Road-tripping in an electric vehicle might not seem practical for many families, especially when the car is fully packed with passengers and luggage.

But one Virginia family's 1,000-mile trip in a "new-to-us" 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz suggests that while there are tradeoffs, there are also some real upsides.

What happened?

A family from the Fredericksburg, Virginia, area recounted how their 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz First Edition (AWD) handled a drive to Dayton, Tennessee, a trip that is 500 miles each way, and shared the story on Reddit's r/ElectricVehicles community.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



With six adult (or teenage) passengers aboard and a hitch cargo carrier for luggage, the family said the van felt spacious and comfortable overall, even though charging stretched each leg by roughly an hour.

According to the post, even the riders in the third row stayed happy. The driver wrote, "It was very comfortable. … It felt very spacious. … Plenty of legroom," and said the airy cabin had "a huge effect on our mental state" during the long drive.

Range was the clearest downside of using the EV for the trip. The family averaged about 2.7 miles per kilowatt-hour on the way to Tennessee and 2.5 on the return trip, which meant three charging stops per leg, most lasting between 20 and 30 minutes.

Those were typically located near other things to do, though, rather than simply standing there like one may do at a self-service gas station. "We stopped at a Buc-ee's outside Knoxville and used their MBZ chargers (Alpitronic), which was a great experience, especially since we spent the time in the store," they wrote of their favorite example.

The ID.Buzz's VW Bus-like appearance also turned heads throughout the trip. One commenter captured that reaction this way: "Yeah, it looks really cute. Every time I see one, I have to stop and glance at it."

Why does it matter?

For many households, comfort and operating costs matter just as much as headline range figures.

While fast charging on the road can cost more than charging at home, many drivers still say they save money by switching to an EV.

There are environmental benefits, too. Because EVs do not burn gasoline on the road, they produce less tailpipe pollution in the communities they travel through.

And while many commenters shared their distaste for the range and necessary breaks, others argued that frequent breaks are normal on long drives no matter what vehicle you're in.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.