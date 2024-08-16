Local team of researchers deploys smart lighting system using AI to expand infrastructure of remote areas: 'Has made a huge difference in our community'

Throughout the several trial locations, the system has provided reliable lighting in homes and in the streets.

A research team in Vietnam has developed technology that will bring electricity to remote and island communities that are not connected to the country's electric grid. Using a combination of solar power and artificial intelligence, this technology is already transforming the lives of those fortunate enough to live in the test areas.

According to Environment + Energy Leader, the system, developed by Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC, uses solar panels power LED lights, and Internet of Things sensors collect data on light, temperature, humidity, and battery status. That data is then sent to a control center for monitoring and management, and AI analyzes the data and makes predictions and adjusts operations accordingly.

For the uninitiated, the term Internet of Things, according to Amazon Web Services, refers to "the collective network of connected devices and technology that facilitates communications between devices and the cloud, as well as between the devices themselves."

"The new lighting system has made a huge difference in our community," Mr. Le Van, a resident in one of the trial locations, said. "We feel safer at night and can now carry out activities that were previously impossible in the dark."

Plans are currently underway to expand the project to more remote communities, but the technology could be put to use on a larger scale throughout the country.

In recent years, Vietnam has dealt with power shortages due to the country's inability to keep up with demand, and this has largely been because of extreme weather.

Implementing a system like the one being used to power remote locations, or just transitioning to clean energy like solar, would not only make the grid more reliable, but it would cut back on the dirty energy that contributes to the warming of the planet and the very extreme weather that's responsible for the power shortages in the first place.

Making the change to clean energy would also benefit the citizens of Vietnam by reducing pollution and leading to cleaner air for the citizens to breathe. In 2023, Vietnam was named the country with the second-most polluted air in Southeast Asia.

