New tech could revolutionize what happens to common waste: 'A scalable and replicable model'

A Vietnam plastic recycling plant has been operating successfully for several months after its process passed muster for "domestic and international suppliers" that invested in its development.

As industry publication Plastics Today reported, Niutech Environment Technology's facility has set benchmarks for sustainability, and it was selected by the investment group because it can continuously recycle all common plastics through pyrolysis.

The thermochemical reaction uses heat in a unique setting to transform the waste — at the molecular level — back into oil. It can then be turned into new plastics, per PT.

It's all part of the effort to deal with our mounting trash problem. PBS reported that we make 57 million tons of plastic refuse annually. Most of it takes centuries to degrade — research cited by The Guardian found that less than 10% is recycled — leaving behind harmful microplastics.

The particles have been found on Mount Everest and deep in the ocean. They are also in human blood, and they have been linked to organ damage and other health risks.

For its part, China-based Niutech's technology "has showcased outstanding safety, reliability, and environmental performance during operation, earning high praise," PT reported.

The setup includes at least eight stages, including a separating system, a cooling area, and a continuous pyrolysis line. Its improved process enables constant work, creating oil that can be used in new plastics or burned for energy. Niutech said it converts old plastics with a 99.5% recovery rate without wastewater.

"The company noted this approach reduces carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels, creating a scalable and replicable model for chemical recycling," PT reported.

But pyrolysis has pitfalls and detractors, as well.

Burning oil for energy creates a secondary pollution source with potentially deadly implications — the United Nations reported that air pollution kills up to 7 million people a year. At Niutech, officials said emissions from its plant comply with "strict" local requirements.

ProPublica's Lisa Song considers pyrolysis to be a boondoggle because new plastics made from it typically contain no more than 10% recycled material. She said operators use "mathematical acrobatics" as part of apparent greenwashing to manipulate results to look more favorable.

Song had a stunning conclusion for pyrolysis' impact: "Not much is being recycled at all, nor is pyrolysis capable of curbing the plastic crisis. Not now. Maybe not ever."

Niutech wasn't mentioned in the report. However, its process has earned international praise, partly for its ability to also recycle tires, wind turbine blades, and other materials. Its technology is used in dozens of countries, including the United States, per PT.

The Vietnam plant could be a replicable operation tackling a big trash problem, if it lives up to its billing. Like most countries, Vietnam is dealing with too much garbage, much of it improperly dealt with, according to the United Nations.

Avoiding plastic altogether is a great way to limit its eventual hazards. Some simple actions can have a big impact. Taking your own reusable to-go containers to restaurants prevents the use of throwaway ones. Meanwhile, using a sustainable water bottle provides a better experience and can save you $260 annually when you stop buying single-use packs.

TerraCycle is also a great tool for home recyclers that can help you find solutions for some of the toughest products.

