Video shows how a single drop of viper venom can turn human blood solid in seconds

"I physically cringed when he poured the coagulated patty onto the Petri dish."

A video shared online left viewers stunned, showing how a single drop of snake venom can radically change human blood in seconds.

In the clip, venom extracted from a live viper is added to a test tube of blood, causing the liquid to transform almost instantly into a thick, rubbery mass.

The video, reposted on Reddit, racked up 6,300 upvotes and 208 comments as viewers identified the snake and explained the science behind the dramatic reaction. Commenters debated the species, landing on Russell's viper, widely considered one of the most dangerous snakes in Asia.

Users said the effect was consistent with venom containing proteins that can rapidly clot blood.

Snakebites remain a major medical threat in many parts of the world, especially South Asia, where Russell's viper bites cause thousands of deaths each year. Such venom does not just cause pain at the bite site — it can cause significant damage.

According to a 2020 study, snakebites accounted for 1.2 million deaths in India over the previous 20 years.

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In some cases, toxins can cause massive clotting at first, then dangerous bleeding later as the body's clotting factors are used up. Rapid emergency care and access to antivenom are critical.

Health systems in areas where venomous snakes are common depend on fast treatment, trained clinicians, and reliable antivenom supply chains.

Commenters were equally interested and frightened by the clip.

"So fascinating I am no longer having breakfast," one joked.

"I physically cringed when he poured the coagulated patty onto the Petri dish," another added.

"That's extremely frightening!!" someone else wrote.

As human populations grow, development continues to push into areas that were once wildlife habitats, increasing the chances of encounters between people and animals. At the same time, the changing climate is altering ecosystems, making it harder for species to find food, water, and suitable habitat as temperatures rise and weather patterns shift.

Videos such as this are an important reminder of just how dangerous wildlife can be.

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