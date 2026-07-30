Florida logs first 2026 death from 'flesh-eating' bacteria as cases spread to 8 counties

Severe infections can require surgery or even amputation to remove damaged tissue.

Florida health officials have confirmed 11 cases of infection from the rare but potentially life-threatening bacterium Vibrio vulnificus this year. The infections have already claimed one life, with a Palm Beach County resident dying after contracting the so-called "flesh-eating" bacteria.

Although infections are uncommon, they can become serious very quickly, especially during Florida's warmer-water season and after major storms.

What happened?

According to a report from AccuWeather, officials have not disclosed how the infection was contracted or exactly when the Palm Beach County resident died.

What is known, according to The Orlando Sentinel as reported by AccuWeather, is that the victim was between 80 and 84 years old, and the case was first reported to the state in June.

As of July 23, the nonfatal cases had spread across Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Lee, Palm Beach, Marion, Okaloosa, Polk, and St. Johns counties, the outlet reported. Florida had confirmed 11 such infections in all, including two in Palm Beach County.

Total infections recorded during 2025 show how dangerous the bacteria can be despite how rare it is: Florida recorded 33 cases in 2025, five of them were fatal, AccuWeather reported.

Infection usually happens in one of two ways: an open wound is exposed to contaminated water, or a person eats raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters. Vibrio vulnificus occurs naturally in warm coastal waters and in brackish areas where fresh and salt water mix.

Why does it matter?

AccuWeather reported that infections can cause redness, swelling, intense pain, blisters, and skin breakdown. That helps explain the "flesh-eating" nickname, even though the bacteria do not literally eat flesh.

The CDC warns, as reported by AccuWeather, that about 1 in 5 people with a Vibrio vulnificus infection die, sometimes within days of contracting the bacteria. If the bacteria move into the bloodstream, the illness can escalate fast, causing fever, chills, low blood pressure, and septic shock.

Common coastal activities can create exposure risks, including swimming, boating, fishing, and eating raw seafood, particularly when warmer waters and flooding spread contaminated water more widely.

For some people, the danger is much greater. AccuWeather noted that the Florida Department of Health says underlying conditions can make a bloodstream infection 80 times more likely than it is for otherwise healthy people, and the highest-risk group includes those with liver disease, kidney problems, diabetes, cancer, HIV, or compromised immune systems.

What can I do?

If you're concerned about contracting the bacteria, officials suggest avoiding salt water and brackish water if you have an open cut, a recent tattoo, or a recent piercing.

Gloves can add protection when handling raw seafood, and protective footwear can help prevent cuts from rocks and shells that could give the bacteria a way in.

Treatment typically involves antibiotics, but severe infections can require surgery or even amputation to remove damaged tissue. Prompt medical attention is important if symptoms appear after seawater exposure or after eating raw shellfish.

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