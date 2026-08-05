This vibrant cuttlefish looks like an alien, and it lives only 1 to 2 years

"I don't understand people seeing this animal and thinking it should be dinner."

A brilliantly colored cuttlefish is captivating Reddit users, with many saying it looks more like an alien than a real marine animal.

What happened?

A Reddit user shared eye-catching close-up footage of the animal in the r/NatureIsFuckingLit community under the title "This insanely vibrant cuttlefish." In the discussion, one commenter wrote, "It looks like the ocean gave this little alien every color at once."

(Click here to watch the video if it doesn't appear above.)

Other users focused on how the creature came across on video. One commenter said, "Looks like it was showing off to the camera," while another described it as a "Cute lovecraftian beast."

A more sobering detail also surfaced in the replies. One commenter noted, "A cuttlefish's whole life is only about one to two years. They grow fast, have babies once, and then die."

Why does it matter?

Cuttlefish are some of the most unique animals in the world, and the post highlighted how easily they can draw attention when they make an appearance.

For some viewers, the animal's brief lifespan was the part that emotionally stuck with them. One commenter wrote, "It makes me sad animals this colorful and smart and unique have such short lives."

The conversation also touched on the tendency to view unusual sea life as food.

Another Redditor wrote, "I don't understand people seeing this animal and thinking it should be dinner." Even joking replies framed extraordinary sea creatures as something to eat rather than as complex animals.

Comments captured both amazement and disappointment. "This is one of the coolest animals I've ever seen — damn shame they don't live that long!" wrote one commenter.

Sights like this can make people appreciate the colorful and fascinating creatures in the ocean that many might not have the chance to see in the wild.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.