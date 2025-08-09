Shipping company uses updated version of ancient technology to transform over-sea transport: 'Has clear potential'

A Danish firm called Uni-Tankers has added four massive sail-like structures to harness the wind and reduce both fuel consumption and air pollution.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, crews put the 16-meter VentoFoils onto the M/T Jutlandia Swan in less than a week while docked in Rotterdam.

These wind boosters work with the ship's motors to grab passing air currents and help push the vessel forward, like a modern version of old sailing technology.

The Jutlandia Swan is the fourth ship in the oil and chemical transport fleet to try this technology from Econowind, which has built and sold over 130 VentoFoils already. Boat owners are trying these simple fixes as rules limiting sea travel pollution become increasingly stringent.

These air-suction wings meet all safety rules for ships carrying chemical loads. Uni-Tankers adopted this option after observing positive outcomes when other shipping companies implemented it on their vessels.

Teams did basic setup work during a repair stop in Turkey before finishing the job in Rotterdam. This quick addition shows how wind helpers can join a ship's equipment lineup without messing up regular sailing schedules.

Tests predict good news. The system will likely lift the ship's fuel rating by 10% and bump up its standing under European clean shipping guidelines by 3%. These numbers make the tech a smart buy for both eco goals and money savings.

"Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion has clear potential, but its real value depends on how well it integrates into daily operations," said Kristian Larsen, Technical Director at Uni-Tankers. "Now we'll be able to test how these sails behave at sea, what they mean for fuel efficiency, and how the crew can work with them in practice."

"This shows how our suction wing technology is catching on in the tanker segment," added Chiel de Leeuw, Chief Commercial Officer at Econowind. "Thanks to our experience and ATEX-approved systems, we know what's needed for these vessels."

