Design company unveils stunning update of iconic Venice water taxis: 'The electric taxi for the new millennium'

Venice's iconic water taxis are set to get a modern upgrade that's friendlier to the planet.

According to New Atlas, marine design studio Nauta Design has partnered with Italian shipyard Cantiere Serenella and Swiss energy company Repower to design an electric upgrade for the Venetian water taxi.

Whether you've been to Venice or seen it in movies or television, you've likely seen a classic Venetian water taxi sailing down the Grand Canal, but getting on one will cost you a lot of money.

According to IntroducingVenice.com, travel from the city's airport to its center can cost between 105 and 135 euros ($123-$158).

The collaborators studied the old boats to create a modernized version of them, incorporating an electric twist.

Nauta's Massimo Gino said, "We defined the essential upgrades to design the electric taxi for the new millennium."

The team was constrained by how they could design the boat due to the limitations of the city. The Lucietta is only 6.8 ft tall, 7.4 ft wide, and 30.5 ft long, and will carry up to 14 passengers. You can enjoy some shade in the middle or sit at the back to enjoy some sun.

It's equipped with a 180-kWh battery with a 200-kW electric propulsion system and can reach speeds of 34.5 mph, per New Atlas.

It even has USB sockets so passengers can charge their phones and a 42-liter fridge.

The Venetian water taxi is the fastest way to get around the city, but as mentioned, the fare to ride them isn't cheap.

Luckily, according to Volta Yachts, electric boats, just like electric vehicles, are cheaper to run due to lower gas and maintenance costs. Sometimes, companies pass on those savings to consumers.

Electric boats also produce less noise and air pollution than dirty-fuel powered alternatives, which is a big benefit to the locals. It's also a perk for tourists, because who wants to visit a noisy city with bad air quality?

Traditional Venetian water taxis are powered by dirty energy sources. When burned, these fuels release pollution that traps heat in the atmosphere. Hotter temperatures exacerbate the length and severity of extreme weather events.

The canal city of Venice is at serious risk of flooding and sinking because of rising sea levels. Reducing the planetary warming that melts ice caps and worsens this problem is undoubtedly a benefit for the city.

This trio isn't the only team working on electric boat technology. For example, Volvo Penta also created its own water taxi. It debuted at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, where it was a big hit.

The Lucietta was first unveiled at the sixth Salone Nautico di Venezia. While there are no public production plans yet, the Lucietta will next be at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

