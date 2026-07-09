Shoppers bought 'vegan leather' for ethics, then learned 90% to 95% of it is plastic

It also shows how a single label can obscure major differences in material quality.

A Reddit debate is raising questions for shoppers who assumed "vegan leather" was automatically the more ethical option — only to discover that, in many cases, the label may simply be plastic with better branding.

Products marketed as sustainable can still crack, flake, and end up in the landfill far sooner than expected.

What happened?

A widely shared thread on Reddit focused on a basic question: when "vegan leather" is made from plastic, should it still be treated as the more eco-friendly choice?

"Plastic is a big part of our environmental problems. Plastic bags (vegan leather) usually last 5 years until they start to spoil," the poster wrote. "So they will then end up in a landfill and the person would buy another one. While real leather can last over 20 years. So how is vegan leather truly the ethical choice?"

In an edit, the poster cited research claiming that "90–95% of vegan leather products sold globally are primarily plastic-based," mainly polyurethane and PVC, and said genuinely plastic-free versions are still hard to find.

From that perspective, the term "vegan leather" by itself does not say much about what a product is actually made of, and the poster argued that many items sold under that label likely still contain substantial amounts of plastic unless brands clearly disclose the materials.

The replies mostly backed up that view, with some people saying the label hides more than it explains. One wrote, "I'm vegan but just don't buy pleather. There's lots of other textiles."

Why does it matter?

The debate touches on two concerns at once: waste and marketing.

If a bag, belt, or jacket is sold as an ethical upgrade but wears out quickly, shoppers may end up replacing it more often — spending more money and generating more waste in the process.

It also shows how a single label can obscure major differences in material quality. While some plant-based leathers do exist, many consumers may not realize how much of the market still relies on fossil-fuel-derived plastics.

The conversation also pushed back on the idea that the only options are new animal leather or plastic pleather, as several commenters said they choose neither.

As one commenter put it, "Most other alternative textiles are far superior and last longer. There is nothing worse than seeing those things disintegrate from age and flake apart."

What can I do?

"Vegan leather" does not automatically tell shoppers whether an item is plastic-heavy, partly plant-based, or more durable than other options.

Rather than relying on the umbrella term alone, shoppers can look at the materials breakdown. Labels that specify polyurethane, PVC, or bonded coatings offer a clearer sense of what is being sold, and items promoted for their plant-based content may still include plastic binders as part of the mix.

The thread also surfaced alternatives people use instead, depending on the product. One wrote, "Hemp is a great material for bags," and another said, "I stick to natural fibers for new clothes." Sturdy canvas and secondhand purchases were also mentioned as options when they fit someone's values and budget.

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