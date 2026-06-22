The Vatican's solar deal takes effect, with Pope Leo calling it a chance to 'lead by example'

A Reddit post about a Good Green News story is drawing attention to the news that the Holy See's solar deal has officially taken effect, with users praising the Vatican for turning climate rhetoric into a concrete clean energy step.

What happened?

About 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) northwest of Vatican City, the agrivoltaic facility is slated for Santa Maria di Galeria, an area of land administered by the Holy See. The area has hosted the state's radio transmission facilities since the 1950s, so the plan would reuse Vatican-controlled land already tied to state infrastructure.

Work on the initiative stretches back nearly two years. In June 2024, the late Pope Francis urged Vatican officials to advance it, and Pope Leo XIV has kept the effort moving.

Why does it matter?

Projects like this can cut pollution, reduce reliance on dirty energy sources, and help normalize clean energy. Advancing any solar project is a positive thing, but when the head of the Catholic Church promotes clean energy projects like this, he sets an example for the estimated 1.3 billion people worldwide who look to him for guidance.

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What are people saying?

When he traveled to the proposed site last June, Pope Leo called the project a "wonderful opportunity," according to Good Green News, and said it would "demonstrate a clear commitment from the Church to 'lead by example.'"

In a Reddit comment, one user thought it was "pretty cool that the Vatican's actually walking the walk on climate stuff instead of just talking about it, especially with that massive basilica to power."

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