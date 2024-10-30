Health officials sound the alarm after major US state confirms spike in deadly disease: 'Can be extra dangerous'

Health experts in California issued a stern warning in September after discovering that a potentially fatal fungal disease is spreading to new areas across the state.

What's happening?

As reported by KSBW Action News, Valley fever, a fungal infection contracted when someone inhales spores from a fungus found in soil and dust, is on the rise in Monterey County. However, the spread was not limited to just one area.

In 2023, the California Department of Public Health reported 4,421 cases through the end of August, and that number spiked to 7,340 this year. In Monterey County alone, 159 cases were reported by the end of this summer, a huge increase from just 59 cases last year.

Making the issue more concerning, United Farm Workers blamed the spread of Valley fever to new areas like the Salinas Valley on our ongoing changing climate.

"In addition to putting more farm workers at risk, this expansion of Valley fever's geographic range can be extra dangerous as clinicians in new areas may not recognize it as readily and fail to begin treatment before serious or even life-threatening symptoms arise," Antonio De Leora-Brust, the UFW communication director, told KSBW Action News.

Why is this important?

Valley fever is not passed from person to person, but those who work in agriculture, construction, or land development are at greater risk of contracting the disease. The fungus, which is caused by a combination of heavy rain and high temperatures, is typically present in the first few inches of soil, particularly soil that went undisturbed for a few years. Dust storms that cause the fungal spores to become airborne are becoming more frequent due to ongoing drought conditions.

"Valley fever is definitely something to be concerned about," Dr. Edward Moreno, the Monterey County director of public health, told KSBW Action News.

The peak season of Valley fever began in September, causing the health department to predict that the gap in the number of cases between last year and this year will continue to widen. Moreno noted that the southern region of Monterey County has been the most afflicted so far.

Symptoms of Valley fever like coughing, headaches, and rashes present as mild in most cases, but if the disease goes untreated, there is a risk of fatality.

What's being done about this?

Unfortunately, there is no vaccine to prevent Valley fever, so the best health officials could do was to recommend ways to reduce the risk of exposure to the disease.

The Monterey County Department of Health said it's best to stay indoors on windy days if you're in an area near soil and dust. When driving through the southern region of Monterey County on windy days, car windows should be closed and the air conditioner should be on circulation mode or off completely.

