Used EV prices crash in Australia, unlocking 8 standout buys under $40,000

"These are a bargain, especially if you get a good financing deal."

Australia's used EV market is suddenly looking much friendlier to budget-conscious drivers. After sharp price cuts on new electric models, secondhand EV prices in Australia have reportedly dropped by more than 20%, putting several once-premium options within reach for under 40,000 Australian dollars, or about $28,000.

What's happening?

Sam Evans, The Electric Viking host (@ElectricViking), said in a recent YouTube video that buyers who shop carefully can currently find standout value in Australia's used EV listings.

Rather than naming his personal favorite cars, he focused on models whose depreciation has made them especially attractive purchases. His picks that were under 40,000 AUD are the Cupra Born, BYD Dolphin, Polestar 2, Hyundai Kona Electric, BYD Atto 3, MG4, Tesla Model Y, and the Tesla Model 3, which was his top pick.

He said inventory remains fairly tight for now, though expiring leases could bring more vehicles onto the used market soon. Even so, he argued that there are already solid everyday options offering useful range, reasonable fast charging, and some warranty coverage left, particularly from Tesla, Hyundai, MG, BYD, and Polestar models.

Why does it matter?

Buying used can reduce the upfront cost of switching away from gas, while EV ownership can also lower ongoing expenses through reduced fuel costs and less routine maintenance, since EVs do not need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts.

A lower-priced used EV could help families cut monthly transportation bills while also improving air quality by reducing tailpipe pollution.

One commenter wrote, "I was honestly shocked when I looked the other month and saw the prices for the model 3."

Another added, "These are a bargain, especially if you get a good financing deal."

What can I do?

If you're considering buying an electric vehicle, compare used listings carefully rather than focusing only on the sticker price.

Two EVs listed at similar prices can have very different values depending on their mileage, battery chemistry, real-world range, charging speed, and how much warranty remains.

Evans said supply is still somewhat limited, but a larger wave of lease returns may push used prices lower in the months ahead. Shoppers who are flexible on brand or body style may have the best chance of finding a deal.

Charging setup matters, too. Basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations, which can make everyday ownership much easier.

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