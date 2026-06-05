EV owners on Reddit reveal key factor that can make switching surprisingly easy

"Just get one, don't worry about it, so long as you can charge at home."

What if the best way to ease into electric vehicle ownership isn't buying a "starter" EV at all, but simply making sure you can charge at home? Drivers on Reddit said that may be the real answer.

A couple on Reddit posed a question many gas-car owners are quietly asking: Is it smarter to test the waters with a cheap used EV before fully committing?

Many drivers said EV ownership is far less intimidating than it may seem at first, especially for households with a predictable daily routine.

In a post on r/electricvehicles, one driver said they and their wife currently rely on a Corolla hybrid as their only car and had previously been hesitant about buying an EV.

"We had discussed getting an EV before we got the Corolla but were nervous to pull the trigger," they wrote.

Many users said first-time buyers often overestimate how complicated EV ownership will be.

For households that already know how far they drive on a typical day, several commenters said the transition is usually straightforward.

Some recommended used models like the Chevy Bolt EV, which one commenter called "the best value for your buck."

Others pointed to older Nissan Leafs as a very low-cost option for short local driving, while some suggested the BMW i3 range-extender version as a middle ground for drivers concerned about range anxiety.

A common recommendation was to rent an EV first through Turo or a traditional rental company.

But the advice that came up most often was even simpler: If you can charge at home and do not regularly drive very long distances, you may not need a trial run at all.

The discussion centered on one of the biggest practical differences between gas cars and EVs: convenience.

Instead of stopping at a gas station, many EV owners simply plug in overnight and start the next day with a full or nearly full battery.

That convenience can also lead to meaningful savings. One commenter said they drive about 200 miles a week and can fully charge for "about $10 a week," helping explain why many EV owners say they quickly lose interest in driving gas cars.

Others in the thread said gasoline vehicles can suddenly feel "incredibly expensive" after making the switch.

The conversation also suggested that range anxiety often has less to do with the vehicle itself than with access to charging.

The more important question may be whether your charging setup fits your routine.

Commenters suggested starting with three basic questions: Can you charge at home? How far do you drive on a typical day? And how often do you take long trips?

Those answers, they said, may matter more than whether your first EV is new or used.

"Just get one, don't worry about it, so long as you can charge at home or otherwise very conveniently, you'll never want to go back," one commenter wrote.

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