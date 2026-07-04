Used EV buyers are balking at $200 yearly app fees for locking, AC, and tracking features

Replies were split over whether the price was reasonable.

For people shopping the used EV market, the sticker price is only part of the equation. Many buyers are also deciding whether features such as remote locking, climate control, and vehicle tracking are worth paying for through annual app subscriptions — or whether those tools should simply come with the car.

That question came up on Reddit after one driver, whose Hyundai Kona had been totaled, asked whether subscription fees for connected features were worth paying for with a used EV.

What's happening?

The user explained in the r/electricvehicles forum that their EV included lifetime access to app features such as remote locking, climate control, and vehicle location. However, while shopping for a replacement, they found that many brands charge $100-200 a year for similar connected services with used EVs.

So, the driver asked owners whether they paid for the remote perks.

Replies were split over whether that price was reasonable.

"I don't think it's unreasonable for manufacturers to charge for connective services, there's a cost to running those," one commenter argued. "However, you should always still have the option to use the key to do the same things."

Another was critical of the charge, replying: "You're right. There is a cost. But it's orders of magnitude less than what they're charging."

Why does it matter?

One appeal of a used EV is getting modern tech without paying new-car prices.

Yearly app charges can change that equation, especially for buyers who expected a lower purchase price to also mean lower ownership costs.

Some drivers may decide remote climate control, lock alerts, and location tracking are worth the extra money. Others may see the subscription as paying for hardware already installed.

Regardless of these perks, however, drivers who switch from a gas vehicle to an EV typically reap serious savings by dodging expensive fuel and maintenance costs.

In turn, even with the pay-for-perk options, making the switch to an EV could be cheaper over the long run than buying a new gas car.

Other commenters mentioned that some brands include remote features for free.

"Bought a used Tesla — basic stuff like remote unlocking and climate is free to use without the subscription," one wrote.

"Yup, same for Ford," another added.

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