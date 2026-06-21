'The EV for people who hate EVs': Driver snags used police EV after gas hits $5

"Every day I use this thing instead of one of my gas cars I'm saving $40ish bucks in gas alone."

Instead of buying a new EV, one commuter wound up in a used Chevy Blazer model built for police use. The choice came after gas climbed to $5 a gallon and a new job required 200 miles of driving each day.

What happened?

According to the post, in which the user referred to the car as "the EV for people who hate EVs," the crossover SUV had only 19,000 miles and became available after "some police department in Michigan's lease ended." It was a Chevy Blazer EV PPV, with PPV standing for "Police Pursuit Vehicle."

The selling point was partly that it had so little extra tech. The driver praised the PPV for offering "real door handles," "buttons and knobs," "manual charge port door," and "no annoying … sensors and beeps!"

They said, "every day I use this thing instead of one of my gas cars I'm saving $40ish bucks in gas alone."

The original poster also wrote that the manufacturer's suggested retail price in 2024 was $57,000, but they "got it with a sticker price of $24k."

Why does it matter?

The used EV market is beginning to create opportunities beyond brand-new models. Off-lease fleet vehicles, including former police units, can give drivers an opening to cut operating costs without paying full retail.

For someone traveling 200 miles a day, fuel costs can quickly become a major financial burden.

Not every EV experience revolves around futuristic features. Some drivers simply want an electric vehicle because it is cheaper to operate, and this Blazer offered more conventional controls.

Beyond personal savings, replacing hundreds of gas-powered commuting miles each week with electric miles can also reduce tailpipe pollution that contributes to warmer, dirtier air.

What can I do?

Used EVs, especially off-lease fleet models, may not come with every premium feature, but they can still offer the core benefit many drivers care about most — lower day-to-day costs.

Total cost can differ sharply from sticker price alone. A lower purchase price, reduced fueling expenses, and potentially lower maintenance needs can quickly change the financial equation for people with long commutes.

Trims with physical controls and simpler hardware can appeal to drivers who dislike touchscreen-heavy interiors. In this case, what might seem bare-bones to some buyers was exactly the selling point.

Battery warranty coverage, charging options at home or work, and whether the vehicle's range comfortably fits a routine are central considerations in any EV purchase.

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