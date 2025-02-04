  • Tech Tech

Scientists uncover concerning health complications in people returning home after wildfire: 'A lot of unanswered questions'

This information doesn't bode well for populations living where wildfires occur.

by Misty Layne

In December 2021, the Marshall Fire, driven by wind, tore through two Colorado communities. It destroyed over 1,000 buildings in a mere eight hours. Though the fire burned through many homes, some survived entirely untouched by flames. 

People whose homes were left standing were immensely relieved, but they soon learned that just because a wildfire seemingly skips over a place doesn't mean there are no lingering effects. 

What's happening?

Phys.org reported that days after the fire struck, returning homeowners contacted local scientists who studied health risks and wildfire smoke to find out why they had persistent odors in their homes and what the ash they found contained. 

After an urban wildfire, the ash and smoke from burnt human-made items, such as vehicles and electronics, can seep into homes, releasing chemicals into the air.

Colleen E. Reid, associate professor of geography at the University of Colorado Boulder, wrote in an article for The Conversation: "In homes we were able to test, my colleagues found elevated levels of metals and PAHs – polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons – in the ash. We also found elevated VOCs – volatile organic compounds – in airborne samples."

Some of these samples contained known toxins and carcinogens, but how they affected physical health was unknown at the time.

Why are the aftereffects of wildfire smoke important?

Reid and her colleagues conducted a study to determine the health effects of living in a smoke-damaged home, and the results were concerning. Six months later, over half (55%) of respondents reported having at least one health symptom, such as headaches, linked to the fire. 

Further, Reid wrote, "For every 10 additional destroyed buildings within 820 feet (250 meters) of a person's home, there was a 21% increase in headaches and a 26% increase in having a strange taste in their mouth."

Considering the increase in wildfires due to rising temperatures, too little rainfall, heavy winds, and human activity, this information doesn't bode well for populations living where wildfires occur.

What's being done about wildfires?

Wildfires spark due to a combination of human activity and environmental factors, so addressing them involves dealing with both. New solutions for handling wildfires are constantly being discovered, and you can do your part by never improperly disposing of cigarettes or leaving campfires unattended.

As for Reid and her colleagues, they devised a list of tips and resources for use after urban wildfires to help reduce the risk of developing health problems when returning home. However, Reid wrote in her article for The Conversation, "There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the health risks from smoke- and ash-damaged homes."

