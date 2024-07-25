Researchers use eye-tracking glasses to unearth simple way city planners can ease anxiety in residents: 'An increase in perceived restorativeness'

"The study highlights a strong link between observing green elements … and mental health benefits."

A new study shows that nature in urban areas can help the well-being of residents.

Phys.org reported that Bangor University in Wales and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology conducted a study, published in People and Nature, measuring how looking at greenery affected people's mental health.

The study involved 117 urban residents wearing eye-tracking glasses while on a 45-minute walk through an urban setting.

The participants were instructed to focus on flowers, trees, lawns, plants, manufactured structures, or a mix of both. The study revealed that the participants concentrating on nature showed improvements in their mental health, including "anxiety levels and feelings of restorativeness."

Dr. Whitney Fleming, lecturer in Human Geography at Bangor University, said trees showed "the most substantial positive effect" among the different nature elements.

She added, "The study highlights a strong link between observing green elements, especially trees, and an increase in perceived restorativeness, suggesting that even brief interactions with nature can provide mental health benefits."

The Nature Gaze study isn't the only research examining nature's effect on mental health. For example, a Texas A&M University's School of Public Health study discovered that urban residents had fewer mental health treatments when exposed to green spaces.

The researchers collected data from psychiatric care visits organized by zip codes.

In addition, a study from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China found that exposure to green space reduced anxiety and depression. This research looked at the distance the residents lived from green spaces.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, green spaces, such as trees and parks, can have other health benefits. They can reduce polluting gases and improve air quality. Philadelphia discovered that increased trees reduced the pollution level enough to "significantly reduce mortality, hospital admissions, and work loss days."

You can also reap these benefits by using your voice to get your representatives to create more green spaces in your city.

