Record-setting, high-speed underwater rail project linking two major cities moves forward: 'This is not just about transport, but an immersive experience'

The train could be a "major draw" for the UAE.

The UAE is getting to work on an underwater rail project that could revolutionize travel as we know it.

The Brighter Side of News reported on the Gulf nation's ambitious plans to build a 1,200-mile bullet train route from Fujairah to Mumbai that will operate at speeds of around 370-620 miles per hour below the ocean's surface.

The route will make that trip faster than air travel and could be a bucket-list item for travelers and tourists to marvel at the beauty of the ocean. To that end, the train will feature panoramic windows offering stunning views of marine life.

Sara Ahmed, a Dubai-based travel blogger, told The Brighter Side of News that the train could be a "major draw" for the UAE and that "it's about relishing the wonders of the marine world."

Plans for the underwater train first surfaced in 2018. If completed, it would completely rewrite the record books for the longest underwater train route used by bullet trains. Right now, the Seikan Tunnel holds the title with a route that spans 33 miles, per The Brighter Side of News.

As far as the longest bullet trains in the world, Beijing's route to Kunming tops the heap with a nearly 1,650-mile journey that takes from 10 to 15 hours.

The 35-mile Channel Tunnel that connects England and France first showed that underwater construction was possible. Of course, the scale of this project at 50 times larger and operating at 10 times faster speeds is in a different stratosphere entirely, as Interesting Engineering noted.

The UAE's bold underwater train can perhaps be compared to Saudi Arabia's $500 billion (and rising) NEOM project that aims to build a city of the future in the desert with sustainable rewilding. NEOM has drawn the scorn of critics who have pointed to the high casualties of workers on the project, cost overages, practicality concerns, and leadership struggles.

An underwater train project of this magnitude also faces major questions about its engineering feasibility, safety, and even desirability for passengers.

Would passengers really enjoy the ride, or would claustrophobia and fear of the ocean's depths take over?

Interesting Engineering pointed out that the train route will also improve bilateral trade between the UAE and India by transporting oil and water.

For now, we don't have many details on the specifics of the train and the project, like how it will be powered and its cost. From a sustainability standpoint, it's worth pointing out that travel by train typically generates far less carbon pollution than by air, per Our World in Data.

No matter how it shakes out, though, it's clear the UAE is thinking big as they look to potentially one-up Saudi Arabia.

"This is not just about transport, but an immersive experience," declared Dr. Ahmed Al Hariri, head of the UAE's National Advisor Bureau.

