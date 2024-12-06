Company unveils agile robot with amazing cleaning capabilities — here's how it could revolutionize the shipping industry

These robotic cleaners are tackling the age-old problem of buildup with impressive results.

Ships are getting sparklingly clean in Singapore thanks to an innovative fleet of underwater robots that's changing how we maintain cargo vessels.

These smart robots and remotely operated vehicles can clean massive ship hulls in just a few hours, about 10 times faster than traditional methods.

Just like barnacles on a beach rock, organisms love to stick to ship hulls. This buildup creates drag that forces ships to burn more fuel, leading to higher costs and more pollution. Thankfully, these robotic cleaners are tackling this age-old problem with impressive results.

Take ECOsubsea's ROV, which recently cleaned a massive cargo ship in just four hours, according to Riviera. Even more impressive, its first commercial cleaning of the Bow Cedar tanker took only two hours. The robots can work in strong ocean currents that would be dangerous for human divers, making the cleaning process safe and efficient.

Clean ships use less fuel, which means lower costs for shipping companies and less pollution warming our atmosphere. The robots even collect and filter the waste they scrub off, preventing it from polluting our oceans.

Singapore's transformation into a hub for this technology is already making waves in the shipping industry. Neptune Robotics, another company in this space, has deployed six artificial intelligence-controlled robots and plans to clean about 800 vessels in Singapore over the next year. Its service has expanded to 60 ports across Asia, and major shipping companies have signed up for regular cleanings.

"Many key clients have been asking for our services in this important market," Neptune Robotics co-founder and CEO Elizabeth Chan told Riviera. "Our presence in Singapore places us firmly along key international shipping routes. Our robotic hull-cleaning technology can counter strong ocean currents and complete coverage of hulls, including above waterline cleaning and hull coating protection."

This innovative approach to ship maintenance exemplifies how intelligent technology helps businesses and the environment. Shipping companies save money on fuel while reducing their environmental impact, and isn't that the kind of solution we all want to see more of?

