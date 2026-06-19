Spanish city hangs living plant awnings over city streets, and they do more than look pretty

Irrigation is also built into the system.

Where adding trees is difficult, Valladolid is trying a different way to green the street. Along one roadway in the Spanish city, awnings hang overhead, providing shade and helping cool the area.

What happened?

According to SingularGreen, the project extends for about 201 meters along the street and uses triangular textile canopies planted with species suited to Valladolid. The installation, known as GreenShades, was created on Santa Maria Street as part of the European Urban GreenUp Project.

Instead of placing vegetation in ground-level planters, the design lifts it above the roadway on a steel-and-cable support system attached to nearby building facades.

This approach is meant for tight urban corridors that do not have room for tree wells, root systems, or broader landscaping. The canopies were designed to create an "urban corridor with vegetation and shade" in a space that had become difficult to use.

Photo Credit: SingularGreen



Irrigation is also built into the system. Water and electrical lines run through a central aluminum lattice beam, and a former kiosk was converted to hold irrigation equipment.

The company says the setup recirculates water, helping keep the plants alive above the street while using resources more efficiently.

Why does it matter?

Urban heat is becoming a bigger problem in cities around the world, especially in places dominated by pavement, walls, and limited tree cover. Projects like this offer another option for cooling public spaces when traditional greening methods aren't practical.

SingularGreen says the installation can reduce street-level temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

The company says evapotranspiration allows the plant-covered awnings to function like "plant air conditioners" and that the system can also absorb nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide, reduce noise pollution, and provide shade without making the space below unusable.

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