An underground 'air battery' could hold wind and solar power for up to 72 hours

"The biggest problem with renewable energy isn't actually generating it, it's storing it."

An underground energy system sometimes described as an "air battery" may offer a way to deal with surplus wind and solar electricity when generation rises above demand.

Instead of using standard battery materials, it stores power by forcing air underground and can keep that energy available for up to 72 hours, which could make it a less expensive option for supplying electricity during higher-demand periods.

What's happening?

In a recent video, The Electric Viking (@electricviking) presented compressed air energy storage, or CAES, as a candidate for long-duration storage.

Excess electricity can be used to compress air into underground storage, and that energy can later be drawn on when the grid needs support.

CAES is aimed at a recurring issue in renewable power systems: during very sunny or windy periods, solar and wind facilities can produce more electricity than can be used right away.

When that happens, low-cost electricity may be wasted. Later, once sunlight fades or wind generation drops, utilities must use other power sources to keep homes, businesses, and public services supplied.

In the video, the creator summed up the issue this way: "The biggest problem with renewable energy isn't actually generating it, it's storing it."

Why does it matter?

Better long-duration storage could mean a more reliable grid and lower costs over time. If utilities can save surplus renewable electricity instead of curtailing it, they may be able to rely less on expensive backup generation during periods of peak demand.

It also has environmental and health implications. If more stored renewable energy is available after dark or during calm weather, power providers may be able to burn less oil, gas, and coal to fill gaps, which can reduce pollution linked to other health risks.

The video also pointed to a practical advantage over other technologies: "Batteries are incredible, but they are economically best suited to short-term storage."

What's being done?

CAES may help cover a storage need that other technologies do not always meet. Pumped hydro can be highly effective, but it requires the right geography and enough water, while lithium-ion batteries are better suited to short, fast backup needs.

That could make CAES another option for utilities, particularly in areas with underground spaces suitable for storage. Because it uses air instead of large amounts of conventional battery materials, it may provide a lower-cost way to store electricity for longer stretches.

A stronger, more flexible grid can help stabilize energy prices and improve reliability as more wind and solar come online. That can make it easier for communities to adopt cleaner electricity without sacrificing convenience.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.