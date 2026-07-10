UK signs £30 million STEP deal, but it is for fusion plant software, not the plant itself

"The UK just spent £80 million on consultants to try and build a tunnel near Stonehenge."

A £30 million government agreement linked to STEP has pushed the U.K.'s fusion plans back into the spotlight, drawing fresh attention to its main prototype effort.

What disappeared in many retellings is what the money actually buys: engineering and software support for the project, rather than the physical construction of a fusion plant.

What happened?

Interest accelerated in a thread on Reddit, where the original poster shared an article about the U.K. taking action to "build the world's first prototype fusion power plant." Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform will allow engineers, scientists, manufacturers, and construction partners to work from the same shared data environment through the project's lifecycle.

Much of the response focused on narrowing that claim. Users argued the headline stretched beyond the contract itself, which assigns £30 million to Dassault Systèmes to provide STEP with engineering support and digital-twin software such as 3DEXPERIENCE and Solidworks.

The STEP program — short for Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production — is the U.K.'s attempt to produce a prototype fusion power plant by 2040. That goal is different from today's fusion reactors, which are experimental devices for studying plasma physics; a "fusion power plant" would be meant to demonstrate electricity generation from fusion. The STEP program got an additional £2.5 billion in government investment during June of 2025, and construction is planned where a former coal power station once stood.

One commenter emphasized that "this isn't a fusion power plant, it's a test site simulating a powerplant to test new fusion prototypes in." So while the award looks like an important planning and design step, it does not indicate that the far more expensive, multibillion-pound facility has already secured full funding or started construction.

Why does it matter?

Fusion has long been seen as a potential game changer because, if it works at scale, it could provide massive amounts of low-pollution electricity and bolster energy security without many of the same fuel and long-lived waste concerns associated with conventional nuclear fission.

At the same time, fusion remains one of the toughest engineering challenges in energy. It is costly, technically uncertain, and still several years, if not decades, away from widespread commercial use. Precision matters when governments announce contracts tied to major projects.

The exchange on Reddit also captures a familiar split in how people view major national projects. Some commenters were hopeful that British research could deliver results disproportionate to the country's size, while others focused on the U.K.'s record of cost overruns and delays on large infrastructure efforts. One user pointed to past U.K. project setbacks, saying, "The UK just spent £80 million on consultants to try and build a tunnel near Stonehenge. Only after £80 million was spent did they decide… not to build it. Not a single clod of dirt was moved and they used all that money."

A software contract can be meaningful, but that doesn't always mean a power plant is right around the corner.

What's being done?

The Dassault Systemes deal appears to be part of the less visible but necessary work that must happen before any advanced energy facility can be built. Digital-twin systems allow engineers to model complex equipment, test designs virtually, and identify problems before construction begins.

That could help reduce risk, improve coordination, and potentially avoid some of the costly mistakes that often affect megaprojects. For a first-of-its-kind fusion facility, those planning tools may be especially important.

STEP is one piece of a larger clean-energy puzzle. Even if fusion succeeds, it is unlikely to eliminate the need for renewables, grid upgrades, energy efficiency, and near-term carbon-cutting strategies. A balanced energy system will likely require multiple technologies working together.

Those details often show whether a project is still in the planning stage or truly moving toward deployment.

This particular £30 million deal funds the digital preparation needed to design that possibility, not the plant itself. However, the Dassault deal is just one piece of a broader U.K. fusion effort, with projects like Tokamak Energy's £70 million superconducting magnet contract helping move the technology closer to the possibility of commercial fusion energy in the future.

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