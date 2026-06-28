UK land-use data shows Britain is far greener than many people think, but for the wrong reasons

"We're using a major share of our land to fill a minor part of our diets."

Many people picture Britain as densely covered with roads, housing, and cities. But a viral new map is reminding viewers that the U.K. is far greener than it can seem — and that a large share of that green space is being used for livestock.

In a short but striking video, Dr. Simon Clark breaks down just how much land is devoted to beef, lamb, and dairy pastures, turning a familiar map into a wider conversation about food, efficiency, and the future.

What happened?

In the viral clip, Clark uses a simple visualization to show how much U.K. land is allocated to grazing for meat and dairy.

Rather than suggesting that the country's green spaces are wild or open for nature recovery, the map marks a large share of Britain as pasture for beef, lamb, and dairy. Clark says the footprint extends beyond the country's borders as well, because land outside the U.K. is also used to satisfy British demand for animal products.

Clark explains, "Animal products only make up about half of our protein and a third of our calories." He adds, "We're using a major share of our land to fill a minor part of our diets."

Why does it matter?

Land use shapes far more than what ends up on dinner plates. When vast areas are devoted to relatively inefficient food production, there is less room to restore forests, wetlands, and other ecosystems that can help protect communities from flooding, overheating, and biodiversity loss.

It also raises a practical concern: food security. If a country uses large amounts of land — along with land overseas — to produce foods that provide a smaller share of calories, the food system can become more fragile and more expensive to sustain.

Clark put it plainly: "It's not efficient, and cannot be replicated on a global scale, so it isn't sustainable either." He also argued that the resulting damage to natural ecosystems could make the U.K. more vulnerable in the long run.

What are people saying?

Many people loved how clearly the information was represented in Clark's map. One person wrote, "This is a brilliant visualization. Thank you"

Others were bummed about how little land is now covered by forests. "Kinda sad how the entire country used to be broadleaf forests and now that's just a tiny area," one person said. Another added, "Crazy that there is so little forest left in the U.K."

Meanwhile, not everyone was on board with the visualization. Many pointed out that much of the land dedicated to lamb can't be used for much else. One person commented. "At least in Scotland, much of the land used for sheep/cattle is unsuitable for plant agriculture due to topography." Another asked, "Is it not a fair argument that much of our lamb pastures are in otherwise unusable locations? Such as the banks of steep hills and mountainous areas?"

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