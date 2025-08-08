Officials launch game-changing program to fast-track virtually limitless power generation: 'Accelerate our shared ambition'

It's seen as the ultimate solution for clean energy.

In an effort to supercharge fusion energy research, the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority has created the International Fellowships Scheme to target the field's best and brightest.

The program will bring together top institutions to support postdoctoral researchers looking to make this nearly limitless energy source a reality, according to Innovation News Network. The strategic move by UKAEA positions the UK as a leader in the field by orchestrating a collection of talent and expertise in the pursuit of fusion energy.

Nuclear fusion imitates the process that powers the sun — fusing light atomic nuclei (of hydrogen isotopes) together. It differs from traditional nuclear fission, which involves splitting a heavier nucleus into two lighter ones, and it doesn't result in long-lasting nuclear waste.

Plus, it's less risky to utilize and involves using abundant materials to accomplish.

As a result, fusion energy is seen as the ultimate solution for clean energy, which is why researchers across institutions are racing to build the advanced technology needed. In recent years, there have been advancements in its efficiency and stability, breakthroughs in decades-old challenges, and strategies to make it scalable and cost-effective.

UKAEA aims to combine the efforts of these races for fusion energy through its fellowship, which will involve complementary international pairs of researchers. The two-year fellowships, expected to launch this fall, will include one UK-based fellow and one internationally based fellow who will participate in a minimum 12-week exchange at the partner university during their tenure, per Innovation News Network.

Professor Simon Redfern, dean of the NTU Singapore College of Science, the inaugural partner university, said this collaboration is essential to advancing cutting-edge research and fostering global talent in this field.

"This new partnership with UKAEA will further strengthen cross-border research, enhance institutional capabilities, and accelerate our shared ambition to realize clean, sustainable energy through fusion," Redfern said.

