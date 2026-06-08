Record-breaking UK heat has one doctor sounding the alarm over a looming 'super' El Niño

A U.K. doctor's TikTok warning about record-breaking May heat is gaining traction as temperatures rise and concern about the climate crisis deepens.

In a short, direct-to-camera video, he argues that the recent heat is not an outlier but could instead be a preview of what lies ahead.

What happened?

Framing the heat as part of a bigger problem, U.K. TikTok creator @doctorazmain, who posts public health content, said the country broke its May heat record twice in the same week. He also pointed viewers to what he described as a possible "super El Nino" later this year.

#HealthEducation #UKHeatwave #Heatwave #ClimateChange ♬ original sound - Dr Azmain Chowdhury @doctorazmain 🥵 UK HEATWAVE: The future doesn't look good ↪️ SHARE with someone who doesn't believe in climate change . 💬 COMMENT your thoughts - are we doing enough about climate change ? 👉 FOLLOW @DoctorAzmain for more health education. This week broke the UK record for the hottest May day - twice. But here's what really worries me. Most forecasts predict that later this year, we could see a so-called "super El Niño" - where the Pacific Ocean warms by over 2°C. When that's happened before, it was disastrous. It changes winds and weather everywhere - triggering more extreme heatwaves, droughts, storms, and floods across the entire planet. Global warming isn't only about polar bears. Millions of people could die. Because these heatwaves are going to get worse. Climate change doesn't just mean hotter summers. It means stormier, wetter winters. More flooding. Increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather , all year round - right here in the UK. It's more important than ever that we lobby our politicians to take climate change as seriously as the scientists already are. ⚠️ DISCLAIMER: This video is for educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Climate projections referenced are based on current scientific forecasts from WMO and NOAA as of May 2026 and are subject to change. UK heatwave | heatwave UK | how to stay safe in heat | how to stay cool during heatwave | hot weather what to do | how to sleep during heatwave | hot weather tips | heatwave NHS advice | El Niño 2026 | Super El Niño | climate change | global warming | extreme weather | heatwave deaths | climate emergency | climate crisis | heatwave science | climate change UK | flooding UK | storms UK | heatwave health | heat health | public health | climate change health | doctor explains | health education | Dr Azmain Chowdhury #DoctorAzmain

His message is blunt: "The future doesn't look good."

In the video, the doctor speaks over weather maps, dried grass, and clips about the U.K. heat.

He ties that warning to what he sees as the larger threat ahead.

As he wrote in the caption, "Most forecasts predict that later this year, we could see a so-called 'super El Nino' - where the Pacific Ocean warms by over 2°C." He added, "Global warming isn't slowing."

Why does it matter?

Doctor Azmain says the implications would not stop at the Pacific. He described past events of that kind as "disastrous," saying they can shift winds and weather around the world, "triggering more extreme heatwaves, droughts, storms, and floods across the entire planet."

That can bring immediate consequences in everyday life.

In the U.K., extreme heat can be especially dangerous because many homes were not built to stay cool, and air conditioning is far less common than in hotter countries.

Heatwaves can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other serious health problems, especially for older adults, children, and people with chronic illnesses.

Beyond personal health, climate-driven weather extremes can disrupt travel, strain energy systems, damage crops, and drive up food prices.

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