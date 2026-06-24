TV remote battery alert labeled 'extreme' turns out to be far more cautious than accurate

Others focused on what they viewed as the creepiness of the situation.

A Reddit post is striking a nerve after one TV owner showed that a remote battery warning labeled as "extreme" still did not mean the batteries were anywhere close to dead.

What happened?

In a post in Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community, a TV owner shared a ridiculous timeline of battery warnings from Amazon.

The original poster wrote: "Starting in 2024, there was an 'extreme' low battery notification box pop up in the corner of my TV screen every time I turned it on. 9-10 months later, Amazon sent me this email indicating that there was still 12% remaining in my remote batteries but urging me to replace them soon. The batteries finally died tonight."

Photo Credit: Reddit

By the time the batteries finally stopped working, the poster said the warning had already been appearing for about two years, making Amazon's urgent language seem overstated.

Why does it matter?

A low-battery alert can be useful if it helps people avoid interruptions. But when "extreme" still translates to months or years of remaining use, the warning starts to look less like a helpful heads-up and more like a push toward unnecessary consumption, whether truly intentional on Amazon's part or not to sell more batteries or just a little indifferent about the waste it might create.

Replacing disposable batteries too early means consumers spend more money and send more materials to the trash before those batteries are actually fully used. It also feeds into a broader frustration many shoppers already have with products that seem designed to encourage more purchases, whether through printer cartridges, accessories, or other consumable items.

Commenters also reacted to Amazon's email about the remote's remaining battery life, with some viewing it as a reminder of how much connected devices can track in the home.

What are people saying?

Many commenters said the story felt familiar.

One wrote, "Same with my Brother laser printer. I had to override the 'Replace Toner' message but got another two years before I actually needed to replace the cartridge."

Others focused on what they viewed as the creepiness of the situation. "This feels so invasive. To be getting emails about the battery life in your remote, in your house," one commenter said.

Some readers responded with practical workarounds instead of outrage. One wrote, "I started getting rechargeable AAs and AAAs for stuff around the house," while another argued, "That would be reasonable if it used rechargeable batteries, but it straight up tells you to 'order new ones.'"

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