Two turtles doing 'yoga' on a river rock look bizarre until viewers explain the science

"Sunlight also helps kill certain bacteria and aids in shell growth."

An adorable Instagram video of two turtles sunning themselves on a river rock is making viewers look twice, as their fully outstretched limbs make it look like they're striking dramatic yoga poses.

What happened?

Filmed in the middle of the Broad River, the clip captures a pair of turtles basking on a rock while the person behind the camera asks viewers to "look at their little feet" and describes their poses as "bizarre."

One of the turtles appears to take the stretch even further, spreading its arms and legs in a posture that, as some viewers put it, is a "Superman" stance.

The comments quickly identified what was happening. One viewer summed it up simply: "totally normal. It's called basking."

Another explained the science behind it: "Turtles will do that to make sure they get UV rays on as much of them as possible. Also fuels metabolism for digestion and movement. Sunlight also helps kill certain bacteria and aids in shell growth."

Why is basking important?

Because turtles are cold-blooded, they depend on outside heat to control their body temperature. Time in the sun warms them enough to support digestion, nutrient absorption, movement, and overall metabolism.

Basking also promotes vitamin D production, which helps turtles absorb calcium and maintain healthy bones. Without enough sunlight, they can develop weak shells or skeletal problems that make survival harder.

Sun exposure also helps dry their shells while reducing harmful microbes, fungus, algae, and parasites. Those stretched poses serve a purpose, too. By extending their necks and limbs, turtles expose more of their bodies to the sun.

What are people saying?

A lot of viewers treated the clip as a joke, saying the turtles were "doing yoga" and that the more dramatically stretched one had managed "an official yoga pose."

Another added that "Master Oogway [is] doing tai chi."

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