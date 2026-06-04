Trump signs voluntary AI safety order after pushback cuts federal review to 30 days

"Advanced AI capabilities make our Nation stronger, but also introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies," the order states.

Trump's long-awaited artificial intelligence executive order has finally arrived, though in a scaled-back form that is already fueling debate over whether Washington is moving too slowly, too cautiously, or both.

President Donald Trump signed the order Tuesday, aiming to reduce national security risks tied to AI and marking a clear shift from the administration's earlier light-touch posture toward the fast-moving technology, NPR reported.

Under the order, companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google are asked to provide their strongest models to federal testers, on a voluntary basis, as much as 30 days before public launch.

It also directs agencies to create standards for judging AI models' cyber capabilities, set up an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse to share vulnerability information, and strengthen the government's own digital defenses.

"Advanced AI capabilities make our Nation stronger, but also introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies," the order states.

The move was delayed amid concerns that it would interfere with AI innovation.

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An earlier version would have allowed up to 90 days for government review, but the final order cut that timeline to 30 days and explicitly says it does not create a mandatory licensing or permitting system for new AI models.

The order arrives as increasingly advanced AI systems are raising alarm over what they may be able to do, particularly in cybersecurity.

One major flashpoint came in April, when Anthropic said it was holding back Mythos Preview over concerns that the model could find and exploit software flaws.

Weaknesses in security systems seldom stay abstract for long. They can affect hospitals, banks, schools, utilities, and public agencies, and when those systems are hit, consumers often feel the fallout through service disruptions, fraud risks, and higher costs.

The administration has framed the order as a security-first step, saying the U.S. needs "the best and most secure technology" deployed quickly against emerging threats.

At the same time, Trump had previously worried that a tougher version would "stifle" American companies as they compete with China, a concern reflected in the shorter 30-day review window and the order's voluntary structure.

With the order in place, the debate is whether a voluntary 30-day review process is enough to address the risks of rapidly evolving AI systems, or whether the federal government is still struggling to keep pace.

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