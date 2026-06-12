Trump once mocked COVID restrictions. Now health experts question new quarantines and bans

"We're seeing a real overkill that's trampling the civil liberties of American citizens."

Despite years of attacking COVID-19 restrictions and other public health limits, the Trump administration has responded to hantavirus and Ebola outbreaks with unusually tough measures, a turn that some experts have said could bring serious new risks.

The response is drawing scrutiny because it extends beyond border policy into how Americans can travel, quarantine, and even access medical treatment.

What happened?

NPR reported that the administration has blocked entry from countries experiencing Ebola outbreaks, barred Americans who contract Ebola overseas from returning to the United States for treatment, placed two U.S. passengers from a cruise ship hantavirus outbreak under federal quarantine, and pushed for constant monitoring of some passengers finishing quarantine at home.

Opponents have said that the approach clashes sharply with the president's past attacks on lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements.

Dr. Ashish Jha served as President Biden's COVID-19 response coordinator. He told NPR, "They have spent so much time talking about not having the government impose on people's individual decisions and individual movement, touted individual choice over public health, and argued that individual freedom trumps public health guidance."

Some public health experts have focused especially on the hantavirus response, saying the virus does not appear to spread readily enough to justify restrictions that severe in every circumstance.

James Hodge, a public health law professor at Arizona State University, described the hantavirus restrictions as "heavy-handed" and "really quite unnecessary" to NPR

He also offered a broader warning, "How far will this government go to contain an outbreak?"

The Ebola policy has prompted a different concern. Sick Americans are being sent to Europe rather than being allowed to return to specialized treatment units in the U.S. that were built for exactly that kind of care.

Lawrence Gostin, a public health law professor at Georgetown, told the publication, "The administration is conflating its immigration policy with public health guidance and expertise," adding, "We're seeing a real overkill that's trampling the civil liberties of American citizens."

Why does it matter?

Experts cited in the report said strict quarantine tactics and travel bans can backfire by pushing people "underground," discouraging countries from reporting outbreaks early, and making later health emergencies more difficult to control.

That could erode progress toward safer, healthier communities by replacing science-based public health strategies with policies rooted more in fear and punishment.

Americans volunteering in outbreak zones could be denied access to the best available treatment at home. Families could be separated. If governments rely too heavily on restrictive enforcement rather than cooperation, the public may be less willing to follow official guidance during the next emergency.

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield defended some of the administration's decisions, saying of the hantavirus response, "These are judgment calls. I'm not going to second-guess it."

Still, even Redfield broke with the administration on one key point about Ebola treatment, telling NPR, "They should be able to come back."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.