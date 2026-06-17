Trump administration drops appeal over wind permit freeze, cementing 18 states' court win

A legal battle over wind power took another turn this week after the Trump administration dropped its appeal of a ruling that blocked a nationwide freeze on federal wind permits.

That leaves in place a multistate court victory — and the clean energy projects that can lower electricity costs and cut pollution.

What happened?

A Delaware Department of Justice announcement Tuesday said state Attorney General Kathy Jennings and 18 other attorneys general now consider their court win final after the federal government abandoned its appeal over a wind-permitting halt.

The June 15 dismissal by the First Circuit means a December ruling by a federal judge in Massachusetts remains in effect. That case grew out of a Jan. 20 memorandum from President Donald Trump that paused federal approvals for wind development during an agency review, a move the states challenged in May as an unlawful blanket stop to permitting activity.

In court, the states said the freeze would make it harder to meet rising electricity demand with energy sources they view as reliable, diversified, and affordable. They also warned that billions of dollars already invested in wind infrastructure, supply chains, and workforce development could be at risk.

The coalition was led by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Why does it matter?

When major clean energy projects are allowed to move forward, states have more tools to add electricity to the grid without relying as heavily on fossil fuels that drive air pollution.

A larger energy supply can also ease pressure on prices, especially as homes, businesses, and communities use more electricity.

Jennings made that point directly, saying the outcome advances "lower energy bills for Delawareans." Wind projects can also support infrastructure, supply chains, workforce development, and other local economic activities that states have already invested in.

The ruling also reinforced a broader limit on agency power: The court said the government had not lawfully justified a sweeping halt to wind approvals.

What are people saying?

Jennings called the result "a victory on multiple fronts: It's a win for the fight against climate change, it's a win for lower energy bills for Delawareans, and it's a win for the rule of law."

She also criticized the permitting freeze itself, saying: "With the Trump administration's clumsy attempt at interference finally done and dusted, I look forward to seeing more clean energy added to our grid."

The judge's wording was notably blunt, describing the agencies' actions as "arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law," underscoring that a reasoned explanation is necessary to shut down an entire energy sector.

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