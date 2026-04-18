Century-old cleaning ingredient linked to increased risk of Parkinson's disease

Exposure to the chemical has been associated with numerous serious health issues, including congenital heart defects and various cancers.

Trichloroethylene, a known human carcinogen and chemical formerly used in a wide variety of everyday household products, has been linked to a 500% increase in risk of developing Parkinson's disease, according to SciTechDaily.

Parkinson's disease is a lifelong condition marked by tremors, rigidity, and difficulties with balance and coordination — motor symptoms that can be hazardous and hinder individuals from performing even basic tasks.

TCE is a volatile organic compound once commonly utilized in industrial applications, particularly in dry cleaning, but was also included in household cleaners, paint removers, and even decaffeinated coffee. It has documented use cases dating back over a century, as it was first synthesized in the 19th century as an industrial solvent.

Exposure to the chemical, however, has been associated with numerous serious health issues, including miscarriages, congenital heart defects, and cancers such as kidney, liver, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in addition to the notably heightened risk of developing Parkinson's later in life.

Researchers from the University of Rochester Medical Center published findings suggesting TCE may be underestimated as a contributor to Parkinson's. This perception arises because many patients were exposed to TCE decades before presenting symptoms, making it hard to pinpoint specific instances responsible for the exposure.

Even more concerning, people who have no association with occupational exposure to the chemical are also at risk of general exposure, as the chemical can easily leach into the environment.

For example, the infamous litigation against the Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune accounted for thousands of lawsuits alleging that the severely TCE-contaminated water supply contributed to the surrounding community's risk of developing Parkinson's disease, cancers, and other diseases.

To safeguard public health and the environment from TCE's adverse effects, the Biden administration decided to ban the manufacture, importation, and processing of the chemical, as indicated by an EPA report. The rule officially went into effect in March 2025, following months of delay from President Donald Trump's "Regulatory Freeze Pending Review" memorandum.

Today, the EPA continues to release updates on the risk evaluations and proposed regulations for toxic chemicals that have long gone underreported, especially in occupational settings.

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