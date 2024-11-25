Researchers develop bold new process to examine materials at atomic level — here's how it could boost the energy sector

Researchers at the University of Virginia have made a breakthrough that could have far-reaching effects. According to an article by the UVA School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, the team, led by assistant professor Kory Burns, developed a method to reveal atomic-level details about a certain material.

Burns, and his many collaborators from multiple universities and national labs, set out to gain a better understanding of the nanoscale effects of radiation on materials. While how materials behave under irradiated conditions may not sound like it applies to everyday life, the research has the potential to understand how those materials behave under other extremes as well.

The team used transmission electron microscopy, which uses a beam of electrons to create an image of a thin sample of a specimen. The tech is capable of revealing tiny details that are impossible to see with a regular microscope. The team also used convolutional neural networks, which allow researchers to study changes over time from a large group of data all at once.

🗣️ Do you think more places of worship should embrace clean energy?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What makes this study so exciting is that it revealed how defects in different metals behave differently. Knowing how different metals behave under different circumstances could allow manufacturers to produce metals that will perform better under those conditions.

"Defects caused by radiation at the nanoscale can significantly affect performance and structural longevity," said Burns. "By examining the fundamental interactions within materials, we can devise better strategies to extend their lifetime."

As the university article detailed, the research "promises to advance the understanding of how materials behave not only under irradiated conditions, but potentially under other types of extremes as well. Industries such as renewable energy, space exploration, and advanced electronics stand to benefit from improved materials that can better withstand harsh environments."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Developing more durable metals could have a huge impact on the clean energy industry in a variety of ways. It could lead to stronger wind turbines in the Midwest that have to endure some of the most extreme weather, like tornadoes, or in the North Sea that are constantly bombarded by waves.

If the planet continues to get warmer, extreme weather will continue to get worse, so metals developed to handle specific conditions could become essential.

This breakthrough could also lead to longer-lasting batteries and more reliable electronics for everyday devices, electric vehicles, and even life-saving medical devices.

"Our model reduces human error, accelerates analysis, and quantifies rapid reactions," Burns said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.