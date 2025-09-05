Car expert shares incredible video after giving old pickup next-gen upgrades: 'Why is this not viral?'

Electric vehicles are more popular than ever. According to the International Energy Agency, 20% of all new cars sold last year were electric. Yet, one user just couldn't wait to get an electric vehicle, opting to turn an old gas-powered truck into a car of the future.

In a TikTok, a user named B Serious (@b_serious_) shares his "shocking transformation" of an old Toyota truck into his very own electric vehicle.

"I'm gonna show you guys how to build your own electric vehicle in your garage," he starts the video.

However, it's not a simple DIY you can pick up at the craft store. His process involves removing the internal combustion engine out of an old vehicle, buying an electric motor on Craigslist, getting old batteries and installing a battery pack using a "cool looking treasure chest at a flea market" into the bed of the truck, and much more.

"Good luck," OP jokes for those who want to turn an old car into an EV.

Without proper mechanical expertise like OP has, it is extremely dangerous to convert an ICE vehicle into an EV. Luckily, EV prices have dropped by 29%.

EVs can help clean up our communities by reducing air pollution from traditional gas-powered cars. A study from USC found that this can improve health conditions such as asthma.

EVs are also more affordable. They require less maintenance, and drivers can save as much as $2,200 on fuel costs each year. Couple these fuel savings with solar panels on your home, and you can save even more each year by reducing charging costs. EnergySage provides a free tool to compare installation prices in your area, making money savings even easier.

Commenters were left in awe of OP's personal EV transformation.

"This is awesome," one TikToker commented.

Users have been following his TikTok journey through many videos, including one showing "4 months of work in 100 seconds."

"Why is this not viral?" one person asked.

"Bro building EVs like Iron Man in the cave," another joked.

If you don't have the mechanical prowess of Tony Stark, there are plenty of electric vehicle manufacturers that do the work for you. Leave it to the professionals to make your next EV.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.