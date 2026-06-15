'Tornado-warned supercell' in Colorado unfurls from birth to collapse in stunning time-lapse

"The way that first car NOPED the way out of there."

Online viewers are fixating on a time-lapse from Colorado that shows a tornado changing shape over the course of just a few seconds. In that compressed view, the storm looks gorgeous and alarming all at once, rising into a tall, twisting form before seeming to melt back into the plains.

What happened?

The post came from Jace Covelli (@jace_covelli), whose video shows a June 9 supercell near Kiowa County, Colorado. Covelli captioned the post: "Another time lapse of the tornado-warned supercell near Kiowa Co!"

Seen in fast motion, the stunning storm starts as a distant swirling cloud mass before building into a huge rotating structure, with a base that darkens and widens as it crosses open country.

Located in southeastern Colorado, Kiowa County is part of the High Plains, a region where late-spring and early-summer conditions can help classic supercells form when warm, moist air and wind shear come together.

Why does it matter?

Supercells are among the most powerful thunderstorm types on Earth. They can produce destructive winds, giant hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes, which is why "tornado warned" is more than dramatic wording. It means conditions have become serious enough for people nearby to pay close attention and be prepared to take shelter.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, roads, crops, and businesses, and by disrupting travel, emergency response, and local economies. Even when a storm does not directly strike a neighborhood, the threat can still affect public health and community safety through evacuations, stress, injuries, and costly cleanup.

What are people saying?

One person wrote, "Yoh I saw that!!! I was in castle rock." Another wrote, "So beautiful but so deadly." A third commenter pointed to a small but telling detail in the clip, joking: "The way that first car NOPED the way out of there."

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