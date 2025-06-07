Scientists develop remarkable new tool that will transform how we respond to major natural disasters: 'High-resolution sensing imagery'

Traditional tornado damage assessments take weeks or months, leaving families and businesses waiting for help while recovery efforts stall. Now, Texas A&M University researchers have created an AI model that can evaluate tornado damage and predict recovery times in less than an hour, the school reported.

This breakthrough tackles a major problem in disaster response. After a tornado hits, emergency teams need to know which areas sustained the worst damage so they can prioritize rescue efforts and allocate resources. Insurance companies need accurate assessments to process claims quickly. Communities need realistic timelines for rebuilding their lives.

The artificial intelligence system combines three powerful tools to speed up this process. Detailed satellite imagery shows the extent of damage across large areas. Machine learning analyzes these images automatically, identifying destroyed roofs, torn-away walls, and debris fields. Advanced recovery models then use past data and community factors such as income levels to estimate how long repairs will take under different funding scenarios.

Maria Koliou and her team spent years developing this technology, training the AI by analyzing thousands of images from past tornado events. They tested their model using data from the devastating 2011 Joplin tornado, which killed 161 people and caused more than $2 billion in damage across Missouri.

"Manual field inspections are labor-intensive and time-consuming, often delaying critical response efforts," said Abdullah Braik, a study co-author and doctoral student. "Our method uses high-resolution sensing imagery and deep learning algorithms to generate damage assessments within hours, immediately providing first responders and policymakers with actionable intelligence."

The AI detected damage with high accuracy and could reconstruct the tornado's path, matching historical records. This gives emergency responders a complete picture of what happened and where help is needed most urgently.

"We aim to provide decision-makers with near-instantaneous damage assessment and probabilistic recovery forecasts, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently and equitably, particularly for the most vulnerable communities," Braik said.

The model considers factors including income levels and access to resources when predicting recovery times, helping ensure aid reaches those who need it most. For residents in tornado-prone areas, this could mean getting back into their homes weeks or months sooner.

The technology also benefits the environment by reducing the need for multiple helicopter surveys and ground inspections, reducing fuel consumption and pollution from disaster assessment activities.

The research team is expanding its model to work with hurricanes and earthquakes. It's also developing features to track recovery progress in real time, which would give communities updates as they rebuild.

While there's no timeline for the technology's availability, promising test results suggest it could roll out in the coming years.

