Archaeologists uncover ancient burial complex hidden beneath Italian hillside

Still sealed with ceramic lids, they contained organic material, pottery fragments, and animal bones.

Central Italian archaeologists have uncovered a sixth-century B.C. burial complex that is giving researchers a rare view of how an ancient ruling family displayed and passed down their power. It also hints at potentially wider trading and cultural links across central Adriatic Italy.

What happened?

Rescue excavations backed by Italy's Superintendence of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the provinces of Ancona as well as Pesaro and Urbino. Carried out by ArcheoLab with the municipality of Sirolo, they revealed what appears to be a monumental family cemetery organized around a princely burial.

The newly excavated site lies near the well-known Pines necropolis and the so-called Queen's Tomb in the Conero area.

Details were shared by the excavation team, culture magazine La Brújula Verde reported. Researchers said the find helps place a warrior's tomb discovered in 2020 in its proper context — not as an isolated grave, but as part of a larger aristocratic complex.

Rather than the more usual ditch, the complex was enclosed by a circular ring-shaped palisade, and postholes within it held carefully selected ceramic fragments that suggest ritualized construction practices.

Within this boundary, the central burial is a substantial male grave containing a currus, or two-wheeled chariot, likely interred intact, while a nearby female burial preserved textiles, footwear elements, and numerous fibulae arranged across the body.

Why does it matter?

The burial complex could help explain how elite Picene groups in pre-Roman Italy used monuments, weapons, feasting, and burial placement to reinforce their authority across generations.

One especially intriguing set of finds from the chariot burial is a group of sizable bronze-sheet containers. Still sealed with ceramic lids, they contained organic material, pottery fragments, and animal bones.

Researchers may be able to learn more about funerary banquets, food offerings, and the ways status was displayed in death as well as in life. The woman's grave could broaden historians' understanding of female prestige in these communities.

Combined with geophysical surveys indicating that the cemetery extended farther than previously believed, the excavation may reshape understanding of the ancient landscape around Conero while strengthening the case for continued preservation and study of the area.

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