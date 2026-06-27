What seemed like a sore scalp turned into a tick nightmare for one hiker

"I want to go to the emergency room."

A sore spot on one Redditor's scalp turned into an anxious night when the user realized it was actually a tick that may have been attached for more than three days.

What happened?

The individual took to the r/whatsthisbug subreddit to explain their situation with photos of the insect in question.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster said they initially assumed the tender spot on their scalp was a boil, only later realizing it was actually a tick. Although their boyfriend was eventually able to remove the insect, the discovery did little to ease the poster's concerns about potential health risks.

"This tick has been on my head for three days plus!" the poster wrote, explaining that they likely picked it up while on a walk in the woods.

"My boyfriend says I'll be fine because he removed it safely, but I want to go to the emergency room," they wrote.

Luckily, commenters were quick to chime in with next steps.

"Put it into a ziploc bag, and go to the urgent care tomorrow and have them look at it," one user wrote.

Another supported that idea, writing, "Bag it, go to an urgent care tomorrow and follow their protocol."

Why does it matter?

As the planet warms, ticks are expanding into new regions and remaining active for longer periods of the year. These changing conditions can increase the risk of tick-borne illnesses, as disease-carrying species can survive in areas that were previously less hospitable.

Tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease can cause fever, rash, fatigue, and joint pain, and delayed treatment can make recovery more difficult. Long-term, Lyme disease can cause musculoskeletal pain and cognitive dysfunction.

What can I do?

If you find a tick attached to your body, experts generally recommend removing it promptly with fine-tipped tweezers, saving it in a sealed container or bag if possible, and contacting a doctor or urgent care if you think it was attached for an extended period or if you develop symptoms.

In some cases, a clinician may consider preventive antibiotics, especially if the tick may have been attached long enough to transmit disease.

You can also lower the chances of this happening by wearing long sleeves and pants on wooded trails, using tick repellent, showering after outdoor activities, and doing thorough tick checks — including on the scalp, behind the ears, and along the hairline.

Pet owners should check animals, too, since ticks can hitch a ride indoors.

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