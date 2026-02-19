Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting absurd item for sale: 'What is the rationale?'

Thrifting is an increasingly popular way to shop, and it's understandable why. Many people are feeling thrown by economic uncertainty, and one estimate suggests seasoned thrifters can save up to $1,700 a year on clothing alone. And of course, there is the incredible thrill that comes from finding a rare gem at a discounted price.

But not all thrifting experiences are good ones, as evidenced by a post on the subreddit r/ThriftGrift.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The post is titled, "$100 for 20 year old Desktop PC!!! Without RAM??"

It shows a picture of the price tag on an old computer tower. The lengthy caption underneath explained, "This is the most ridiculously price gouged item I have ever seen… What is the rationale behind them pricing it this high?"

Of course, while this experience is discouraging, it is most certainly an outlier. Many people have incredible thrifting experiences. For instance, one lucky customer found a tablet for only $8 at their local Goodwill. Another found an expensive bottle of Chanel perfume for $5. A lot of these amazing finds are posted on another Reddit thread, r/ThriftStoreHauls.

The benefits of thrifting go beyond just saving money. The practice also helps keep items out of our already crowded landfills and from littering our oceans. And since, according to the United Nations, the fashion industry is responsible for 2-8% of all global carbon air pollution, finding ways to give clothing a second life is good for everyone.

For those not interested in thrifting, there are other ways to responsibly dispose of items you no longer need and reap benefits. For instance, there are programs that offer rewards for old electronics or clothing.

Commenters on the original post shared the poster's outrage and frustration.

One said, "WHAT? I literally got that exact same computer with a keyboard and monitor for $20 last year."

Another added, "You're better off finding computers on the curb for free."

