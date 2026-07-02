Tiny fawns hide in Germany's tall grass — thermal drones are finding them before mowers do

"Lots of love and thanks for this."

Volunteers in southern Germany are using thermal drones to save baby deer from a deadly spring hazard: hay mowers.

Instead of combing fields only on foot, rescuers now search from above, speeding up the work and helping far more animals make it through mowing season.

What happened?

As Good News Network reported, the Bavaria-based group Rehkitz-Rettung Mangfalltal checks meadows for young deer concealed in high grass before yearly cutting starts.

That survival behavior becomes a danger in farmland: fawns stay motionless when alarmed, which helps against predators but gives mowing machines no warning that they are there.

Created in 2020, the volunteer organization first conducted these searches by sending people across fields in shoulder-to-shoulder lines, a method that required substantial time and effort.

Today, DJI aircraft fly about 80 to 100 meters up and use thermal cameras and AI-assisted detection to pick out warm-bodied animals in the grass, mapping where they are with high accuracy.

The footage shows pilots spotting glowing heat marks in the meadow, checking that the shapes are animals, and then guiding the team on the ground to those exact spots.

Beyond fawns, the drone-based search can also find other animals at risk before cutting, including baby hares and birds that nest on the ground.

Why does it matter?

Across Germany, spring mowing equipment kills large numbers of fawns each year.

After adding drones to its rescue efforts, the group went from saving around 10 to 15 fawns a year to roughly 300 to 350 a year.

That means farmers can keep to their mowing schedules with less fear of accidentally killing hidden wildlife, while volunteers spend less time and physical energy covering broad meadows.

What are people saying?

Commenters on Facebook praised the approach, expressing appreciation for how the new method is saving wildlife.

"Lots of love and thanks for this," one user wrote.

"Same in the Czech Republic and Slovakia," another shared. "It's mostly done by volunteers though so the finances might be limited but the willpower isn't."

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