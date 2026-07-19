Tesla owners notice popular solar charging feature is missing after installation

"I had to delete the app and reinstall it."

Tesla owners who add rooftop solar and a Powerwall 3 may expect their vehicles to start charging with sunshine right away.

However, a new online discussion suggests Tesla's "Charge on Solar" feature may stay missing in the app until a few setup issues are resolved.

What's happening?

Although a newly installed Tesla Solar system was already generating electricity, a Reddit user said the Charge on Solar setting still was not showing up in the app.

The user wrote: "'Charge on Solar' option isn't appearing in the app, and I'm wondering if it's because it looks like I have two houses instead of one location? Should I delete one of them and pair again?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

As a Reddit discussion unfolded, commenters pointed to several possible explanations.

Some said the feature did not appear for them until PTO, or "permission to operate," the utility approval that allows a solar system to fully connect to the grid.

Others focused on account and device setup, asking whether the vehicle had been paired to the Powerwall and saying Tesla might need to merge two separate sites into one.

Still, not everyone agreed.

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One user wrote, "I haven't had PTO for 13 months now. I use charge on solar everyday."

The missing setting may come down to account configuration, site setup, or the timing of utility approval, rather than any single universal rule.

Why does it matter?

For Tesla drivers with solar panels, Charge on Solar can be a money-saving feature, helping direct excess rooftop generation to an EV rather than drawing as much electricity from the grid.

If it is unavailable, homeowners may miss out on some of the lowest-cost charging available: power already being produced on their own roof.

Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during power outages, lower long-term energy costs, and move closer to energy independence or even going off-grid. Homeowners interested in learning more can explore EnergySage's free battery storage tools to compare home battery options and receive competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage has also teamed up with the electrification brand Qmerit to help ensure homeowners get the best price on home battery storage solutions. For those looking for a more affordable backup option, Pila offers plug-and-play battery systems that cost a fraction of what a whole-home backup system typically does.

What's being done?

Commenters described a few possible fixes and next steps.

One said a full app reinstall solved the problem: "I had to delete the app and reinstall it. Then the charge on solar appeared."

Others suggested checking whether the vehicle is properly paired to the Powerwall and making sure the app has not split the home into multiple "sites."

If it has, they said Tesla support may need to merge them.

Several replies also said the feature appeared only after PTO was granted, meaning some customers may simply need to wait for utility paperwork to clear.

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